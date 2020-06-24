Bridgewater Retirement Community official fired amid financial misconduct investigation

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — A top official at Bridgewater Retirement Community has been fired after staff discovered that she may be responsible for financial misconduct.

According to Bridgewater Retirement Community, Sarah Hagan was fired from her role as Vice President for Independent Living and Assisted Living on June 22.

A spokesperson for the facility told WHSV that the termination her employment was because they " uncovered evidence of significant financial misconduct regarding corporate resources.”

The retirement community reported the evidence they found to law enforcement, and they say police are actively investigating the situation.

Rodney Alderfer, the president of BRC, said they can assure the families of residents that the allegation of misconduct is not connected to the personal funds, property, or care of any residents.

“This is a very difficult day for BRC, for our residents and our team members,” said Alderfer. “I am deeply saddened as I know so many members of our BRC community will be. Sarah had forged strong relationships with BRC team members and residents alike, and members of her family had also developed caring relationships within the BRC community.”

At the start of the month, Alderfer tested positive for COVID-19 as well, along with two construction workers contracted to work at the facility.

“With the support of the rest of the Senior Team, I will be working personally with team leaders in Independent and Assisted Living to ensure that operations and resident support continue at the high level of excellence our residents expect and deserve,” Alderfer continued. “We have capable and dedicated teams whose top priority, always, is the wellbeing of our residents, and I am especially grateful for them right now. In the coming days I will be working with the board and Senior Team on a plan for a more permanent solution to provide ongoing leadership and support to Independent and Assisted Living.”

At this point, no charges against Hagan have been formally announced.

