Advertisement

Democrats confirm plans for nearly all-virtual convention

Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, left, listens as Carlette Brooks, owner of Carlette's Hideaway, a soul food restaurant, talks during a meeting with small business owners, Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Yeadon, Pa.
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, left, listens as Carlette Brooks, owner of Carlette's Hideaway, a soul food restaurant, talks during a meeting with small business owners, Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Yeadon, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
By BILL BARROW
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Democrats will hold an almost entirely virtual presidential nominating convention Aug. 17-20 in Milwaukee using live broadcasts and online streaming, party officials said Wednesday.

Joe Biden plans to accept the presidential nomination in person, but it remains to be seen whether there will be a significant in-person audience there to see it. The Democratic National Committee said in a statement that official business, including the official vote to nominate Biden, will take place virtually, with delegates being asked not to travel to Milwaukee.

It’s the latest signal of how much the COVID-19 pandemic has upended American life and the 2020 presidential election, leading Biden and the party to abandon the usual trappings of an event that draws tens of thousands of people to the host city to mark the start of the general election campaign.

Biden’s campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said the drastically altered convention won’t be an impediment. “Vice President Biden intends to proudly accept his party’s nomination in Milwaukee and take the next step forward towards making Donald Trump a one-term president,” she said, adding that Biden’s campaign will continue to highlight Wisconsin as a key battleground state.

The convention details were released the same day that Biden’s team announced its leadership team in Wisconsin, one of three key states that helped propel Trump to an Electoral College victory four years ago. He won Wisconsin by fewer than 23,000 votes – less than 1 percentage point.

Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi will serve as convention chair, party officials said.

Party Chairman Tom Perez said scaling back Democrats’ festivities is a matter of public health. He sought to draw a contrast with Trump’s push for a traditional convention in North Carolina, clashing with the state’s Democratic governor, Roy Cooper, and public health officials over the details amid the pandemic. The Republican National Committee has confirmed its official business will be conducted in Charlotte. But Trump has said he plans to accept his nomination in Jacksonville, Florida, because Cooper wouldn’t guarantee Republicans the ability to host a large-scale event in Charlotte’s NBA arena.

“Unlike this president, Joe Biden and Democrats are committed to protecting the health and safety of the American people,” Perez said.

Besides events in Wisconsin, Democrats plan other events in satellite locations around the country to broadcast as part of the convention.

Veteran producer Ricky Kirshner, who has worked on every Democratic National Convention since 1992, will lead production of the convention, including the satellite broadcasts. Kirshner has served as executive producer of the Tony Awards since 2004 and the Super Bowl halftime show since 2007; he’s won nine Emmy awards.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Report: ‘Baffling’ errors at Mass. vets home where nearly 80 died of coronavirus

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Alanna Durkin Richer
The reports alleges officials at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home packed dementia patients into a crowded unit as the virus began spreading and failed to properly isolate veterans already sickened with the disease.

National

Despite rivalry, Buffalo Bills fan donates kidney to save New England Patriots fan

Updated: 2 hours ago
Leading up to the surgery, the Patriots fan's life was filled with daily dialysis treatments, just struggling to keep her kidney disease from worsening.

National

Man donates kidney to stranger and rival football fan due to social media post

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Leading up to the surgery, the recipient's life was filled with daily dialysis treatments, just struggling to keep her kidney disease from worsening.

National

GRAPHIC: Boy, 7, recovering from shark attack at Fla. beach, his mother says

Updated: 4 hours ago
Although the 7-year-old is in good spirits after the attack, he says he will more than likely stick to the swimming pool once healed.

National

GRAPHIC: Mom warns other parents after son bitten by possible shark at Fla. beach

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Although the 7-year-old is in good spirits after the attack, he says he will more than likely stick to the swimming pool once healed.

Latest News

Forecast

Watch WHSV's late evening forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
Watch WHSV's late evening forecast

News

Third Annual ‘Great Community’ raises $804,216

Updated: 4 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the third consecutive year, the “Great Community Give” is raising money for local non-profit organizations and has passed their goal. The original goal was $600,000. This year, the goal was shattered. The final total: $804,216. The Great Community Give started three years ago and in the past, their fundraising goals have been blown out of the water. In 2019, they had a goal of $333,000 dollars and ended up raising $536,000. This year, in a time where many people are suffering financially, the organization says it still is having great success.

News

Augusta County rape incident

Updated: 4 hours ago
A woman who was lost in Augusta County last year says that a man asked if she needed help with directions. Now he is charged with rape. This incident happened back in April 2019. Court documents suggested that Tim Kehrer told the woman to follow him, and then he got into her passenger seat, but she woke up the next morning in her car and believed she was raped. She reported this on May 1st.

News

Gun Lawsuit in Lynchburg

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Battle over firearms continues in Virginia. This was a lawsuit that filed in Lynchburg Circuit Court, which caused several organizations and people to take issue with the bill that Governor Northam signed into law earlier this year.

News

Virginia Black Caucus

Updated: 5 hours ago
Today the Virginia Legislative black caucus has rolled out its proposals to reform law enforcement ahead of its special session.

News

Staunton Stabbing

Updated: 5 hours ago
A Staunton man is locked up tonight. He was accused of stabbing a man to death this afternoon. Police said that 33-year-old Daniel Mead was charged with second-degree murder. Police found the 28-year-old Bradley Maurice stabbed. He was taken into the hospital and was pronounced dead later on.