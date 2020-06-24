Advertisement

Doddridge is lone West Virginia county without virus case

Statistics from the West Virginia DHHR as of June 24, 2020
Statistics from the West Virginia DHHR as of June 24, 2020(West Virginia DHHR)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) — West Virginia is again down to one county with no confirmed coronavirus cases.

Health officials in Webster County said Tuesday the county has recorded its first positive virus case.

That leaves Doddridge County as the only one among the state’s 55 counties without a confirmed case.

Doddridge County, located in the north-central part of the state, has a population of about 8,400 residents. It is one of a dozen counties with populations under 10,000.

Webster County had reported a positive case last month but it was later determined the case belonged to another county.

There are about 2,600 coronavirus cases in the state with at least 92 deaths.

You can find the latest stats for West Virginia’s COVID-19 situation here.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Evangelical Liberty University rattled by its own racial reckoning

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By ELANA SCHOR and SARAH RANKIN
As the nation wrestles with how to do more for racial equality, Liberty University — a school whose leadership has said it doesn't have a problem — is facing its own tough questions.

Coronavirus

Some states break virus records as US caseload grows anew

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By NOMAAN MERCHANT, NICK PERRY and KEN MORITSUGU
While early hot spots like New York and New Jersey have seen cases steadily decrease, the virus has been hitting the south and west.

National Politics

Appeals court orders dismissal of Michael Flynn prosecution

Updated: 29 minutes ago
U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan had declined to immediately dismiss the case, seeking instead to evaluate on his own the Justice Department’s unusual dismissal request.

State

Health Care Providers Fear Cancellation of Telehealth Coverage After Pandemic Cease

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Rebecca Elrod
Health care providers are offering more telehealth services due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, providers are concerned that they will no longer be reimbursed for these services once coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

State

Police: Suspect in Virginia mall shooting arrested

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A shooting at Chesterfield Towne Center has left at least one injured.

Latest News

National Politics

Senate GOP police bill hits roadblock, as Dems seek changes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
Congress is at a standoff over policing legislation, as Senate Democrats prepare to block a Republican proposal Wednesday as inadequate.

State

Virginia board votes to rename Robert E. Lee High School

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A school board in Virginia has agreed rename a high school that honors a Confederate general.

Regional

Final section of Confederate monument removed from Raleigh

Updated: 1 hour ago
Crews in North Carolina removed the largest remnants of a 75-foot-tall (23-meter-tall) Confederate monument that sat near the grounds of the state Capitol for 125 years.

State

Lawsuit seeks to block Virginia’s gun background checks law

Updated: 1 hours ago
Gun rights activists have filed a lawsuit challenging a new Virginia law that will expand background checks for gun buyers.

Local

Harrisonburg Fire Dept. responds to vehicle in structure

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
The Harrisonburg Police Department said a call about a vehicle in a structure came in early Wednesday morning.