Dr. Cathy Slemp resigns from W.Va. Bureau for Public Health

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WSAZ) — Dr. Cathy Slemp, the state health officer and commissioner of the West Virginia Bureau for Public Health, has resigned.

Gov. Jim Justice made that announcement late Wednesday afternoon.

The governor says he expressed to Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Bill Crouch that he had a “lack of confidence in Dr. Slemp’s leadership of the Bureau for Public Health due to a series of recent events involving issues under her direct control.”

According to a statement from the governor’s office, based on the governor’s feedback about those events, Secretary Crouch then asked for Dr. Slemp’s resignation, which Gov. Justice says she offered immediately.

“The Governor expressed his appreciation for Dr. Slemp’s service to the state of West Virginia, especially throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” read the statement from the governor’s office.

