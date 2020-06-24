Advertisement

Final section of Confederate monument removed from Raleigh

The statue of a Confederate soldier and plinth sit on a flatbed truck at the Old Capitol in Raleigh, N.C., on Sunday, June 21, 2020. After protesters pulled down two smaller statues on the same monument Friday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper ordered the removal of several other monuments to the Confederacy, citing public safety concerns. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed)
The statue of a Confederate soldier and plinth sit on a flatbed truck at the Old Capitol in Raleigh, N.C., on Sunday, June 21, 2020. After protesters pulled down two smaller statues on the same monument Friday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper ordered the removal of several other monuments to the Confederacy, citing public safety concerns. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed)(Allen G. Breed | AP)
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Crews in North Carolina removed the largest remnants of a 75-foot-tall (23-meter-tall) Confederate monument that sat near the grounds of the state Capitol for 125 years.

The granite pillar that had supported a statue of a Confederate soldier was pulled from its base in Raleigh to cheers from a crowd of onlookers late Tuesday night, news outlets reported.

By about 7 a.m. Wednesday, after the pedestal was also removed, all that remained was a low-lying part of the monument's base covered in a tarp, according to WNCN-TV.

On Friday, protesters pulled down the statues of two Confederate soldiers that were secured on a lower part of the obelisk, before dragging the figures down the street and stringing one up by its neck from a light post. One day later, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper ordered the rest of the monument to be removed, along with two other nearby Confederate memorials, citing public safety.

Crews worked for three days to disassemble the structure that supported the statues, bringing in cranes, towing straps and metal rods to dismantle it piece by piece.

Photos showed the stone pedestal displaying the dedication “To Our Confederate Dead” being hoisted into the air, with the initials “BLM,” for Black Lives Matter, and the words “No Justice” scrawled across it. Just the stone steps were left late Tuesday.

Kenny Lee, a Black man who grew up in North Carolina, was quoted by The News & Observer as saying that watching the monument come down was like “witnessing a new history.”

“Some would say that you’re erasing history and getting rid of history and so forth,” he said. “But we’re just creating a new future.”

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Evangelical Liberty University rattled by its own racial reckoning

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By ELANA SCHOR and SARAH RANKIN
As the nation wrestles with how to do more for racial equality, Liberty University — a school whose leadership has said it doesn't have a problem — is facing its own tough questions.

Coronavirus

Some states break virus records as US caseload grows anew

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By NOMAAN MERCHANT, NICK PERRY and KEN MORITSUGU
While early hot spots like New York and New Jersey have seen cases steadily decrease, the virus has been hitting the south and west.

National Politics

Appeals court orders dismissal of Michael Flynn prosecution

Updated: 29 minutes ago
U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan had declined to immediately dismiss the case, seeking instead to evaluate on his own the Justice Department’s unusual dismissal request.

State

Health Care Providers Fear Cancellation of Telehealth Coverage After Pandemic Cease

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Rebecca Elrod
Health care providers are offering more telehealth services due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, providers are concerned that they will no longer be reimbursed for these services once coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

State

Police: Suspect in Virginia mall shooting arrested

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A shooting at Chesterfield Towne Center has left at least one injured.

Latest News

National Politics

Senate GOP police bill hits roadblock, as Dems seek changes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
Congress is at a standoff over policing legislation, as Senate Democrats prepare to block a Republican proposal Wednesday as inadequate.

State

Virginia board votes to rename Robert E. Lee High School

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A school board in Virginia has agreed rename a high school that honors a Confederate general.

State

Doddridge is lone West Virginia county without virus case

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
West Virginia is again down to one county with no confirmed coronavirus cases.

State

Lawsuit seeks to block Virginia’s gun background checks law

Updated: 1 hours ago
Gun rights activists have filed a lawsuit challenging a new Virginia law that will expand background checks for gun buyers.

Local

Harrisonburg Fire Dept. responds to vehicle in structure

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
The Harrisonburg Police Department said a call about a vehicle in a structure came in early Wednesday morning.