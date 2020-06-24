Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: A beautiful day with low humidity

Here’s your local forecast:
By Christopher Holtzman
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 4:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WHSV) — A beautiful afternoon behind the cold front, sunny and comfortable. The humidity will remain low through Friday, hot and humid weather returns this weekend with the potential for vibrant sunrises and sunsets thanks to Saharan dust!

TODAY: Sunny and warm, a beautiful afternoon with low humidity. Highs in the upper 70s across our West Virginia locations and into the low 80s for the Valley. A nice day to get out and enjoy. A warm evening with temperatures in the 70s. Clear and comfortable overnight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

THURSDAY: Starting out the day in the 60s. A mix of sun and clouds and pleasant, highs in the low 80s in the afternoon. An isolated shower or a storm in the afternoon hours. Activity will be limited and not widespread so many stay dry. Another comfortable evening. Staying fairly clear overnight, lows in the upper 50s to near 60. A crisp night.

FRIDAY: A mild start to the day with temperatures in the 60s. Mostly sunny and warm. Lower humidity continues, highs in the low to mid 80s. A beautiful evening with temperatures in the 70s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

SUNRISE SUNSET ALERT THIS WEEKEND!

A large plume of Saharan dust will move into the area this weekend. Expect a bit of haziness to the sky for the weekend. With the extra dust and particulates in the air, this can create a vibrant sunrises and sunsets this weekend. We should be relatively dry, make sure to keep an eye to the sky!

We have more information on why this is happening here:

Saharan Dust heading into the region later this week
SATURDAY: A mild start with temperatures in the 60s. Get ready for a hot weekend! A mix of sun and clouds and hot, rising humidity. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90 in the afternoon. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: A very warm start in the 60s. Partly cloudy and another hot day. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90. A few isolated showers and storms possible for the afternoon. Activity will be contingent as to how much dry air moves in with the Saharan dust. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY: Starting out the day near 70 degrees. A mix of sun and clouds and very warm, highs in the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

