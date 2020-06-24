Franklin County murder case against Michael Brown proceeds to grand jury

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The murder case of Michael Brown was certified to a grand jury Wednesday in Franklin County General District Court.

The long-awaited hearing, moved from its March date because of COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, featured testimony from two sheriff’s office investigators and Brown’s mother.

The grand jury could indict Brown, leading to trial for the murder of Rodney Brown, the boyfriend of the suspect’s mother, Vanessa Hanson.

The two Browns are not biologically related.

Rodney Brown was killed at Hanson’s home in Hardy in November 2019. Michael Brown was on the run until November 27, when he was found in the attic of the home where the murder took place.

