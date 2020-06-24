Advertisement

Georgia measure would stop officials mailing ballot requests

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks with a reporter at a conference of local election officials in Savannah, Ga., Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks with a reporter at a conference of local election officials in Savannah, Ga., Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.(AP Photo/Russ Bynum)
By BEN NADLER
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans controlling a Georgia House committee approved legislation Wednesday that would prevent election officials from proactively sending mail ballot request forms to voters ahead of an election.

If it makes it through both chambers and gets Gov. Brian Kemp's signature, it could take effect ahead of November's general elections.

To protect voting rights during the coronavirus pandemic, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, sent absentee ballot applications to nearly 7 million active registered voters for the state's June 9 primary elections, enabling huge numbers to avoid having to vote in person. That contributed to increased turnout, with turnout particularly high among Democrats.

The election was marred by problems after poll workers dropped out in fear of getting infected and their replacements had trouble with new voting equipment, contributing to hours-long lines in some locations.

Soon after Raffensperger sent ballot applications to all voters, House Speaker David Ralston, a Republican from Blue Ridge, expressed concern that it could be bad for the GOP, telling news outlet Fetch Your News in April that expanded use of mail voting "will be extremely devastating to Republicans and conservatives in Georgia." Ralston later walked back those comments and said his concerns are about the potential for ballot fraud. Historically, there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud through mail-in voting.

Senate Bill 463 proposes several changes to Georgia election law, including giving county election officials leeway in deciding how many voting machines they'll need for certain elections. It was amended Wednesday morning in the House Governmental Affairs Committee to include language that would block Raffensperger's office as well as counties from proactively mailing out absentee ballot applications.

Raffensperger pushed back in a statement Wednesday afternoon, saying that "By a wide margin, voters on both sides of the political spectrum agree that sending absentee applications to all active voters was the safest and best thing our office could do to protect our voters at the peak of COVID-19. Some seem to be saying that our office should have ignored the wave of absentee voting that was clearly coming."

Several groups, including the NAACP and Fair Fight Action, a voting rights group founded by Democrat Stacey Abrams, were quick to condemn the legislation as well, saying in a joint statement that "localities, as well as the state, should maintain as many possible tools in their toolbox to promote vote by mail generally and certainly in the midst of a raging, ongoing health crisis."

Republican Rep. Shaw Blackmon, chairman of the committee, said the change is meant to help county election officials avoid being flooded with absentee ballot applications, as happened in some counties before the June 9 primary.

"There's no attempt in any way to remove the ability to request or vote in this particular manner," Blackmon said. "It just is a capacity issue."

Rep. Renitta Shannon, a Democrat from Decatur on the panel opposed to the change, said she was concerned about how the bill would effect county election offices.

“The secretary of state has already said that he is not going to send out proactively absentee applications,” Shannon said. “This ties the hands of local governments if they want to do that to help in their elections.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Report: ‘Baffling’ errors at Mass. vets home where nearly 80 died of coronavirus

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Alanna Durkin Richer
The reports alleges officials at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home packed dementia patients into a crowded unit as the virus began spreading and failed to properly isolate veterans already sickened with the disease.

National

Despite rivalry, Buffalo Bills fan donates kidney to save New England Patriots fan

Updated: 2 hours ago
Leading up to the surgery, the Patriots fan's life was filled with daily dialysis treatments, just struggling to keep her kidney disease from worsening.

National

Man donates kidney to stranger and rival football fan due to social media post

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Leading up to the surgery, the recipient's life was filled with daily dialysis treatments, just struggling to keep her kidney disease from worsening.

National

GRAPHIC: Boy, 7, recovering from shark attack at Fla. beach, his mother says

Updated: 4 hours ago
Although the 7-year-old is in good spirits after the attack, he says he will more than likely stick to the swimming pool once healed.

National

GRAPHIC: Mom warns other parents after son bitten by possible shark at Fla. beach

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Although the 7-year-old is in good spirits after the attack, he says he will more than likely stick to the swimming pool once healed.

Latest News

Forecast

Watch WHSV's late evening forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
Watch WHSV's late evening forecast

News

Third Annual ‘Great Community’ raises $804,216

Updated: 4 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the third consecutive year, the “Great Community Give” is raising money for local non-profit organizations and has passed their goal. The original goal was $600,000. This year, the goal was shattered. The final total: $804,216. The Great Community Give started three years ago and in the past, their fundraising goals have been blown out of the water. In 2019, they had a goal of $333,000 dollars and ended up raising $536,000. This year, in a time where many people are suffering financially, the organization says it still is having great success.

News

Augusta County rape incident

Updated: 5 hours ago
A woman who was lost in Augusta County last year says that a man asked if she needed help with directions. Now he is charged with rape. This incident happened back in April 2019. Court documents suggested that Tim Kehrer told the woman to follow him, and then he got into her passenger seat, but she woke up the next morning in her car and believed she was raped. She reported this on May 1st.

News

Gun Lawsuit in Lynchburg

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Battle over firearms continues in Virginia. This was a lawsuit that filed in Lynchburg Circuit Court, which caused several organizations and people to take issue with the bill that Governor Northam signed into law earlier this year.

News

Virginia Black Caucus

Updated: 5 hours ago
Today the Virginia Legislative black caucus has rolled out its proposals to reform law enforcement ahead of its special session.

News

Staunton Stabbing

Updated: 5 hours ago
A Staunton man is locked up tonight. He was accused of stabbing a man to death this afternoon. Police said that 33-year-old Daniel Mead was charged with second-degree murder. Police found the 28-year-old Bradley Maurice stabbed. He was taken into the hospital and was pronounced dead later on.