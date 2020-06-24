Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 6 p.m.

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in the Mid-Atlantic, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic News Editor Steve McMillan can be reached at 804-643-6646 or smcmillan@ap.org.

TODAY’S TOP STORIES

NORTH CAROLINA

RACIAL INJUSTICE-OFFICERS FIRED-VIDEO WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three members of a North Carolina police department have been fired after a department audit of a video recording captured one of the officers saying a civil war was necessary to wipe Black people off the map and that he was ready. The Wilmington Police Department took the action on Tuesday against Cpl. Jessie Moore, and officers Kevin Piner and Brian Gilmore. Each was accused of violating standards of conduct, criticism and use of inappropriate jokes and slurs. After conferring with the city council, Wilmington City Manager Sterling Cheatham cleared Police Chief Donny Williams to release the details. By Tom Foreman Jr. SENT: 510 words.

ELECTION 2020 LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Voters have rebuffed President Donald Trump and nominated two Republicans he opposed to House seats from North Carolina and Kentucky. In western North Carolina, GOP voters picked 24-year-old investor Madison Cawthorn over Trump-backed real estate agent Lynda Bennett. Calls in higher-profile races in Kentucky and New York face days of delay as officials count mail-in ballots. By Christina A. Cassidy, Piper Hudspeth Blackburn and Alan Fram. SENT: 1,080 words, AP Photos, AP Audio.

ELECTION 2020-NORTH CAROLINA PRIMARY RALEIGH, N.C. — After nearly dying in a car crash six years ago, western North Carolina congressional candidate Madison Cawthorn already has learned many life lessons by age 24. “There is no time to wait,” Cawthorn said in a recent interview. “Life is precious and it can be taken away at any time.” By Gary D. Robertson. SENT: 810 words, A( Photos.

NORTH CAROLINA LEGISLATURE RALEIGH, N.C. — As the North Carolina Legislative session progresses toward its expected end this week, coverage of ongoing developments.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VETO RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina General Assembly failed on Wednesday to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of a measure that would have allowed gyms and bars to open again despite his executive order keeping them closed due to COVID-19. Republicans in charge of the House were unsuccessful persuading enough Democratic colleagues to essentially cancel the governor’s veto from last week. The bill would have allowed the fitness centers and bars shuttered since March to reopen at 50% capacity, with social distancing and cleaning mandates. Bars would have been allowed to serve only outdoors. It also would have expanded current outdoor seating for restaurants already partially reopened for sit-down service. By Gary D. Robertson. SENT: 610 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s governor announced Wednesday that people across the state must wear masks or other face coverings in public as he extended other business restrictions by three weeks amid a surge in cases of COVID-19. Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order requiring people to wear face coverings in public when it’s not possible to maintain physical distance. The order also mandates face coverings for employees of businesses including retailers and restaurants, as well as state executive branch employees. The order takes effect on Friday. By Jonathan Drew. SENT: 470 words, AP Photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GLOBAL HOUSTON — A coronavirus resurgence is wiping out two months of progress in the U.S. and sending infections to dire new levels across the South and West, with administrators and health experts warning Wednesday that politicians and a tired-of-being-cooped-up public are letting a disaster unfold. The U.S. recorded a one-day total of 34,700 new COVID-19 cases, the highest level since late April, when the number peaked at 36,400, according to the count kept by Johns Hopkins University. By Nomaan Merchant and Juan A. Lozano. SENT: 890 words, AP Photos.

CONFEDERATE STATUES-RALEIGH RALEIGH, N.C. — Crews in North Carolina removed the largest remnants of a 75-foot-tall (23-meter-tall) Confederate monument that sat near the grounds of the state Capitol for 125 years. The granite pillar that had supported a statue of a Confederate soldier was pulled from its base in Raleigh to cheers from a crowd of onlookers late Tuesday night. SENT: 310 words.

CONFEDERATE STATUES-REVIEW CHARLOTTE — North Carolina’s largest city is forming a 15-member commission to address the city’s Confederate symbols. The commission created by Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles will review monuments and street names tied to the Confederacy and the legacy of Jim Crow, The Charlotte Observer reported. Recommendations are expected by December. SENT: 310 words.

XGR—TRANSPORTATION AUDIT RALEIGH, N.C. — The General Assembly gave its final approval on Wednesday to a North Carolina transportation funding and governing overhaul following a recent stinging audit and COVID-19-related revenue declines at the Department of Transportation. The House agreed 99-17 to the Senate version of the bill, which also would let legislative leaders pick six members of the Board of Transportation. Currently all 19 voting members of the board are chosen by Gov. Roy Cooper. But Republican lawmakers say more people with different perspectives are needed on a panel that had become more ceremonial in recent years. SENT: 280 words.

CHARLOTTE SHOOTING CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A fourth person has died after an impromptu celebration in North Carolina erupted in gunfire and several people were hit by cars, police said Wednesday. Dairyon Dejean Stevenson, 31, died Tuesday while hospitalized after being shot early Monday at an impromptu block party in Charlotte that was a continuation of Juneteenth celebrations, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a news release. SENT: 320 words, AP Photos.

IN BRIEF: — RACIAL INJUSTICE-NORTH CAROLINA — Authorities in North Carolina cited three women on Wednesday after their protest over the death of George Floyd brought traffic to a crawl on Interstate 40.

— GIRL SHOT-SUSPECT ARRESTED — A North Carolina has been arrested in the shooting of a 7-year-old girl, police said Wednesday.

___

VIRGINIA

ELECTION 2020-VIRGINIA PRIMARY UNDATED — Cameron Webb is a Black doctor and lawyer from Charlottesville whose job description says he works “at the intersection of health and social justice” at one of the top medical schools in the country. His strong showing in a Virginia Democratic congressional primary, and in counties with large percentage of African American voters in particular, suggest the energy behind the sweeping civil rights protests across America is also present at the polls. UPCOMING/

ELECTION 2020-WEBB RICHMOND, Va, — Political newcomer Cameron Webb says he didn’t plan it this way, but his campaign was made for these unprecedented times. With the country gripped by a pandemic and racial unrest, Webb is a Black doctor and lawyer from Charlottesville who is the director of health policy and equity at the University of Virginia. By Alan Suderman. SENT: 730 words, AP Photos.

RELIGION-LIBERTY TENSION RICHMOND, Va. — As the nation wrestles with how to do more for racial equality, Liberty University — a school whose leadership has said it doesn’t have a problem — is facing its own tough questions. Jerry Falwell Jr., who leads the prominent evangelical Christian university, apologized this month after posting a tweet invoking the blackface scandal that engulfed Virginia’s governor last year. By Elana Schor and Sarah Rankin. SENT: 1,070 words, AP Photos.

WHITE NATIONALIST-DIVORCE-DISPUTE UNDATED — White nationalist leader Richard Spencer has avoided a jail term in Montana by resolving a legal debt connected to his divorce case, court records show. Spencer had owed more than $60,000 in fees to Joyce Funda, the court-appointed “guardian ad litem” who represented the interests of Spencer’s two children in the divorce proceedings. By Michael Kunzelman. SENT: 500 words, AP Photos.

BLACK CONGRESSMAN THREATENED-INDICTED JACKSON, Miss. — A federal indictment accuses a Mississippi man of threatening to kill the state’s only Black U.S. representative and his staffers. The indictment against 52-year-old Newton Wade Townsend identifies the target of his alleged threats by the initials B.T. SENT: 220 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TOURISM-MARKETING CONCORD, N.H. — The coronavirus has upended the way cities and states market themselves as summer travel destinations, and some tourism officials are just emerging from an especially awkward position: telling potential visitors to stay away. The pandemic’s effects can be seen on promotional websites that acknowledge the new risks of travel. By Holly Ramer. SENT: 910 words, AP Photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-DENTAL RECOVERY UNDATED — U.S. dental offices are quickly bouncing back, but it won’t be business as usual. Expect social distancing, layers of protective gear and a new approach to some procedures to guard against coronavirus. Dental offices largely closed, except for emergency care, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended in March that they should delay elective procedures like teeth cleaning and filling cavities. By Tom Murphy. SENT: 780 words, AP Photos.

IN BRIEF:

— VIRUS OUTBREAK-FRAUD — A northern Virginia couple has been charged with fraud after prosecutors say they received nearly $1.5 million in federal funds meant for businesses struggling under the coronavirus pandemic.

— CONFEDERATE SCHOOL-RENAMING — A school board in Virginia has agreed rename a high school that honors a Confederate general.

— MALL SHOOTING-VIRGINIA — A suspect was arrested Wednesday in a shooting that seriously wounded a person in a shopping mall near Virginia’s capital, police said.

— GUN BACKGROUND CHECKS-LAWSUIT — Gun rights activists have filed a lawsuit challenging a new Virginia law that will expand background checks for gun buyers.

___

MARYLAND/ DELAWARE

XGR—BUDGET DOVER, Del. — The Delaware state House has given final approval to a $4.5 billion operating budget for the fiscal year starting July 1. House members voted 40-to-1 for the budget bill Wednesday, one day after it cleared the state Senate. By Randall Chase. SENT: 560 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MARYLAND UNEMPLOYMENT ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland’s labor department had a backlog of more than 34,000 pending unemployment claims as of last week, but the department secretary told lawmakers Wednesday the agency is making progress processing claims. Tiffany Robinson’s department has struggled after being inundated with a historic number of claims in the last three months due to the impact of the coronavirus on businesses. But she said the department has made progress by reaching out to people to try to resolve issues that have caused delays in receiving benefits.By Brian Witte. SENT: 610 words.

ELECTION 2020-BIDEN-WISCONSIN UNDATED — Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is turning to experienced Wisconsin political operatives to lead his campaign in a state that helped deliver President Donald Trump his Electoral College majority in 2016. Two veterans of Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s successful 2018 reelection campaign will run Biden’s Wisconsin operation. By Bill Barrow. SENT: 830 words, AP Photo.

GUN PURCHASES-BACKGROUND CHECKS BALTIMORE — Gun buyers in Maryland should expect delays for background checks because of a “catastrophic hardware failure” to a state data system, authorities said in an advisory this week. The hardware failurehas interrupted the ability of the Maryland State Police’s licensing division to fulfill background checks for regulated firearm purchase applications, handgun qualification license applications and state wear-and-carry permit applications. SENT: 210 words.

YOUNG STUDENTS-SUSPENSIONS BALTIMORE — Data from the Maryland Department of Education shows the state’s school systems are still suspending about 1,200 students in pre-kindergarten through second grade every year despite a 2017 law intended to virtually eliminate such suspensions. The data also shows Black students are suspended at a higher rate than all other races, The Baltimore Sun reported. SENT: 210 words.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-DELAWARE DOVER, Del. — Several people who were charged with disorderly conduct after blocking traffic and intimidating motorists on a major Delaware highway in a protest related to the death of George Floyd will not be prosecuted, the attorney general’s office said Wednesday. Democratic Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in a prepared statement that neither prosecuting the protesters, nor investigating police who responded to the June 9 incident south of Dover, “would serve a good purpose.” By Randall Chase. SENT: 340 words.

IN BRIEF:

— UNIVERSITY CORPORAL-CHILD PORN — A corporal for a Maryland university’s police department has been charged with possessing and distributing child pornography, according to authorities.

___

SPORTS

CAR—NASCAR-TALLADEGA-NOOSE UNDATED — NASCAR went to Talladega Superspeedway on heightened alert after Bubba Wallace, its only Black driver, took on an active role in a push for racial equality. Wallace had successfully called for the ban of the Confederate flag and received threats. Fans paraded past the main entrance of the Alabama track displaying the flag, and a plane circled above the speedway pulling a Confederate flag banner that read “Defund NASCAR.” By Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. SENT: 770 words, AP Photos.

FBN—REDSKINS-MARSHALL UNDATED — The Washington Redskins are removing former owner George Preston Marshall from their Ring of Fame and striking all references to him on their website. A spokesman confirmed the decisions Wednesday, saying Marshall’s name has already been removed from the history wall at the team’s training facility in Ashburn, Virginia. The spokesman said the Ring of Fame is removing Marshall’s name from its stadium in Landover, Maryland, on Wednesday and the process to alter the website is underway. By Sports Writer Stephen Whyno. SENT: 290 words, AP Photo.

FBN—EX-QUARTERBACK-THEFT-CHARGES COLUMBUS, Ohio — A prosecutor says multiple fraud victims should receive money awarded to an ex-Ohio State and NFL quarterback from a national concussion settlement. Former star player Art Schlichter is serving a nearly 11-year sentence on federal fraud charges involving college and NFL game tickets promised but never delivered. By Andrew Welsh-Huggins. SENT: 490 words, photos.

___

