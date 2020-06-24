Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 6 p.m.

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in the Mid-Atlantic, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic News Editor Steve McMillan can be reached at 804-643-6646 or smcmillan@ap.org.

A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

All times are Eastern.

Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

TODAY’S TOP STORIES

NORTH CAROLINA

XGR--VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina General Assembly on Tuesday approved yet another Republican attempt to let more businesses reopen despite Gov. Roy Cooper’s COVID-19 restrictions on commerce. Lawmakers also sent the Democratic governor a measure that would prevent his executive order limiting outdoor gatherings from blocking July 4 parades or fireworks. Cooper already has vetoed two bills pushed by the GOP-controlled legislature designed to overturn his executive orders that have kept bars and gyms shuttered since March. Another bill already on Cooper’s desk, which he has yet to act upon, would reopen skating rinks and bowling alleys. There’s little to indicate he’ll act differently with the latest measures.. By Gary d. Robertson. SENT: 640 words.

ELECTION 2020-CONGRESS-RUNOFF RALEIGH, N.C. — Voters in western North Carolina are choosing the Republican nominee for a congressional seat held by Mark Meadows, before he became President Donald Trump’s chief of staff. Lynda Bennett and Madison Cawthorn were on Tuesday’s ballot in the 11th Congressional District runoff. They were the top two vote-getters in a 12-candidate primary in March. By Gary D. Robertson. SENT: 230 words. UPCOMING: 500 words by 9:30 p.m.

ELECTION 2020 LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Voters endured 90-minute waits in Kentucky’s second-largest city, but the biggest hurdle facing election officials Tuesday seemed to be what wasn’t happening: quick counting of mail-in ballots for high-profile congressional primaries in that state and New York. Final results seemed unlikely for days. In the day’s foremost contests, two young African American candidates with campaigns energized by nationwide protests for racial justice were challenging white Democratic establishment favorites for the party’s nominations. By Christina A. Cassidy, Piper Hudspeth Blackburn and Alan Fram. SENT: 920 words, AP photo.

ELECTION 2020-VOTING RIGHTS LAW ATLANTA — A troubled Georgia presidential primary and fears of a repeat Tuesday in Kentucky have renewed attention on a diminished Voting Rights Act that Congress has left untouched since the Supreme Court gutted a key provision seven years ago. The dynamic has intensified Democrats’ calls for Congress to revisit the nation’s voting laws and establish a more centralized standard, and it’s ratcheted up concerns across the ideological spectrum that the presidential election in November could be leave some Americans questioning the result. By Bill Barrow. SENT: 910 words, AP photo.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-VIOLENT SUMMER? CHICAGO — A spate of shootings over the past several days has law enforcement on edge, with some warning that a turbulent brew of a pandemic, protests against racism, historic surges in gun sales and a rancorous election year could make it an especially deadly summer. Although mass shootings — often defined as four or more killed, excluding the shooter — are down sharply this year, other non-suicidal gun deaths are on pace to exceed last year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. . By Lisa Marie Pane and Kathleen Foody. SENT: 1,000 words, AP photos.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-CITY NAME FORT BRAGG, Calif. — A rugged Northern California coastal city named for a Confederate general may ask voters to change the city’s name. The council of the city of Fort Bragg in Mendocino County debated Monday whether to put the renaming issue on the November ballot and the mayor asked for guidelines to create a committee of residents to take on the issue. SENT: 490 words.

IN BRIEF: — TEEN-SHARK BITE — A teenage boy received 40 puncture wounds to a leg after being bitten by a shark off North Carolina’s Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

— BAIL SCAM — A Boston man who pleaded guilty to participating in a scheme to cheat senior citizens out of cash by pretending to be a relative who’s in jail and needs bail money has been sentenced to three years of probation, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

___

VIRGINIA

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday that he plans to further relax restrictions on businesses and public gatherings next week, saying trends related to cases of COVID-19, hospitalizations and other key health metrics were moving in the right direction. Northam said at a news conference that he’s “planning” for the state to enter Phase 3 of reopening July 1. By Sarah Rankin. SENT: 460 words, AP Photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-EVICTION MORATORIUM RICHMOND, Va. — A moratorium on evictions in response to the coronavirus pandemic has been lifted by the Supreme Court of Virginia, paving the way for eviction proceedings to resume next week. The ban was originally put in place in March and was extended earlier this month. It is set to expire Sunday. By Denise Lavoie. SENT: 350 words.

ELECTION 2020-REDISTRICTING JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Fighting through coronavirus hurdles, activists in several states are racing to gather thousands of petition signatures in the coming days for proposed ballot initiatives seeking to overhaul the way legislative voting districts are drawn for the next decade. Redistricting reform advocates face a July 2 deadline in Oregon to turn in enough signatures to qualify their proposal for the November election. Initiative supporters face a July 6 deadline in Arkansas and North Dakota, and an Aug. 3 cutoff in Nevada. By David A. Lieb. SENT: 590 words.

ELECTION 2020-VIRGINIA PRIMARY RICHMOND, Va. — Democrat B. Cameron Webb won a primary election Tuesday and will face Republican Bob Good this fall to represent Virginia’s 5th Congressional District. Webb defeated three other Democrats for the nomination. The mostly rural district stretches along the western part of the state from northern Virginia to the North Carolina border and went heavily for President Donald Trump four years ago. By Alan Suderman and Denise Lavoie. SENT: 920 words, AP photos.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-VIRGINIA RICHMOND, Va. — Twelve people in Virginia’s capital city were arrested and charged with participating in an unlawful assembly after police said they refused orders to disperse from an overnight occupation at Richmond City Hall. Police officers arrived around midnight Monday to “deal with” the occupation of protesters who had been distributing flyers indicating they planned to stay in place for the long term, the department said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. SENT: 430 words.

MALL SHOOTING-VIRGINIA RICHMOND, Va. — A shooting erupted inside a Virginia shopping mall, leaving at least one person seriously hurt, police said Tuesday. Chesterfield County police said on their Twitter page that a person was taken to a hospital with injuries after the shooting inside Chesterfield Towne Center, near the state capital city of Richmond. SENT: 230 words.

SUBMARINE CONSTRUCTION GROTON, Conn. — The Navy has announced a proposed $9.5 billion contract with General Dynamics’ Electric Boat to build the first two submarines of a new generation of ballistic missile vessels. The new Columbia-class submarines are being built at Electric Boat’s shipyards in Groton, Connecticut, and Quonset Point, Rhode Island. SENT: 190 words.

IN BRIEF:

— VIRUS OUTBREAK-ROANOKE COLLEGE — Roanoke College plans to lay off 14 workers and make other cuts to reduce spending by $6 million in response to financial losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the school announced Tuesday.

—

__

MARYLAND/ DELAWARE

DENIED SERVICE-BLACK WOMAN BALTIMORE — A Baltimore restaurant issued an apology after video showed a Black woman and her son being denied service because of the boy’s clothes despite a white child being served while dressed a similar way. On Monday, Ouzo Bay owners Atlas Restaurant Group said they were disturbed by the incident and placed the manager seen in the video on indefinite leave. The video posted by Marcia Grant shows her son being denied service because he was wearing athletic shorts and sneakers. SENT: 220 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-JOHNS HOPKINS CUTS BALTIMORE — Faculty members at Johns Hopkins University are demanding that the Baltimore school provide a detailed report of its finances and put a moratorium on the cuts to research funding and staffing salaries announced in April as a result of multimillion-dollar losses arising from the coronavirus pandemic.Six-hundred faculty from across the university, which has been at the forefront of the global response to the virus, made the demands last week in a letter to the school’s president and board of trustees. SENT: 430 words.

LABOR DISCRIMINATION PAYMENTS BALTIMORE — A federal judge ordered a Baltimore-based contractor to pay employees nearly $1 million in back wages and damages for race and gender discrimination as well as physical abuse. WMS Solutions, an asbestos removal staffing firm, was ordered Monday to pay more than $960,000 to resolve a 2015 lawsuit brought by the U.S. Department of Labor alleging harassment and discrimination against Hispanic workers. SENT: 210 words.

MARYLAND PRIMARY PROBLEMS ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Two leading Maryland senators urged the state on Tuesday to prepare for a “hybrid mail-in preferred” November election in which voters can cast ballots by mail or in person with early voting, bidding to avoid the problems that arose in this month’s primary. Senate President Bill Ferguson, a Baltimore Democrat, and Sen. Paul Pinsky, a Prince George’s County Democrat, made a variety of recommendations to state election officials in a letter Tuesday for a smoother election during the coronavirus pandemic. By Brian Witte. SENT: 560 words.

XGR—BUDGET DOVER, Del. — Senate Republicans in Delaware have held up two key spending bills for the fiscal year starting July 1, complaining that they and their constituents have not had enough time to consider them. Members of the GOP minority declined Tuesday to vote for or against the measures, which were declared defeated after failing to attain the required three-fourths majorities. By Randall Chase. SENT: 620 words.

XGR—CRIMINAL JUSTICE DOVER, Del. — A proposal by Democratic lawmakers in Delaware to ban police from using chokeholds and kneeholds unless deadly force is necessary cleared a legislative hurdle Monday. A House committee voted unanimously to release the bill. SENT: 290 words.

IN BRIEF: — CHILD DEATH INVESTIGATION — Baltimore homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 1-year-old girl after police said doctors noticed the child’s head was bruised.

___

SPORTS

CAR—NASCAR-TALLADEGA-NOOSE UNDATED — The noose found hanging in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway had been there since at least last October, federal authorities said Tuesday in announcing there will be no charges filed in an incident that rocked NASCAR and its only fulltime Black driver. U.S. Attorney Jay Town and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr. said an investigation determined “although the noose is now known to have been in garage number 4 in 2019, nobody could have known Mr. Wallace would be assigned to garage number 4 last week.” By Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. SENT: 540 words, AP Photos.

FBN—RAVENS-OFFENSE OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Intent upon improving a record-setting attack and the play of NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman is striving to overcome the obstacle of working from home and the inevitable adjustment of opposing defenses. A year ago, Roman designed a run-oriented offense designed to take advantage of the versatile Jackson at quarterback. No one really knew what to expect when Baltimore opened the season at Miami. By Sports Writer David Ginsburg. SENT: 520 words, AP Photos.

FBC—LIBERTY DEPARTURES LYNCHBURG, Va. — Three football players at Liberty University say they have entered the transfer portal and two of them cite “racial insensitivity” in the university’s leadership or similar reasons for their decisions. Kei’Trel Clark and Tayvion Land, sophomore defensive backs, and senior linebacker Waylen Cozad all announced their intentions on Twitter. SENT: 400 words.

___

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them via FTP to the AP in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including FTP account information, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477. Any photo issues or needs please email Mike Stewart at bmstewart@ap.org or call 646-823-5818.