Handcuffed man who escaped from backseat of police cruiser arrested again

OTTAWA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man arrested after an apparent hostage situation Tuesday morning somehow escaped police custody shortly after being put into the back of the police cruiser.

The Boone County Sheriff tells WSAZ.com James Mclesse, 46, managed to pull the handcuffs in front of his body and attack the driver of the patrol car while he was being transported to jail.

Mclesse attempted to take the transporting deputy’s gun. During the struggle, the sheriff says the deputy was able to reach a knife to defend himself.

After making his escape near the Turtle Creek area, the sheriff says Mclesse attempted to break into a nearby home. The people inside of the home fought Mclesse off until deputies were able to arrest him again.

Mclesse was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, the sheriff says.

Two deputies were also transported to the hospital where they were treated for body fluid exposure and the transporting deputy received several stitches. Both officers were treated and released and pending future testing hope to make a full recovery.

The incident began late Monday night as deputies attempted to serve an arrest warrant at a home on Spring Street in Ottawa.

McCleese had active felony warrants for kidnapping and unlawful possession of a firearm stemming from an incident Sunday night in Boone County.

When deputies approached the residence, the front door was barricaded, however they were able to speak with McCleese who informed them he had a woman held hostage inside the home.

The deputies were assisted by multiple agencies including West Virginia State Police and their SWAT team.

The standoff with Mclesse, who was armed, lasted several hours before deputies could make the initial arrest.

Charges against Mclesse are pending and will be filed upon his released from the hospital.

West Virginia State Police is currently conducting the investigation in regards to the escape and attempted disarming of a deputy.

