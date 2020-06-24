Advertisement

Harrisonburg Fire Department wants to remind everyone to stay safe this fourth of July and to remember the law

Fireworks sparkling in the sky.
Fireworks sparkling in the sky.(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance has postponed this year’s “Friendly City Fourth” fireworks display to a future time. The decision came amid COVID-19 concerns.

Without the professional show, it is possible people may want to celebrate on their own.

But the Harrisonburg Fire Department wants to remind everyone of Harrisonburg’s and Virginia’s laws on fireworks.

City officials say people are often unaware of the rules.

In the city of Harrisonburg, all fireworks are illegal, even including sparklers.

That goes considerably farther than Virginia’s state law, which is already stricter than some of our surrounding states, including West Virginia. In Virginia, it is illegal to set off any firework that “explodes, rises into the air or travels laterally, or to fire projectiles into the air.” However, fireworks that stay on the ground, like pinwheels, fountains and sparklers, are legal through the state code.

But local governments can go farther with their own city, town, or county codes.

Katie Caler is the Harrisonburg Fire Department’s fire prevention education specialist.

With the cancellation, she said, “just reminding people please be safe with what you are doing on the fourth of July across the board. And look up wherever you are going to be celebrating- look up what the ordinances for that area are.”

A representative from the “Friendly City Fourth” celebration wants to remind people that even though the firework show is postponed, the reading of the Declaration of Independence on Court Square on July 4th at noon in Court Square and the “Valley Fourth Run” will still take place. You can learn more here.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Evangelical Liberty University rattled by its own racial reckoning

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By ELANA SCHOR and SARAH RANKIN
As the nation wrestles with how to do more for racial equality, Liberty University — a school whose leadership has said it doesn't have a problem — is facing its own tough questions.

Coronavirus

Some states break virus records as US caseload grows anew

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By NOMAAN MERCHANT, NICK PERRY and KEN MORITSUGU
While early hot spots like New York and New Jersey have seen cases steadily decrease, the virus has been hitting the south and west.

National Politics

Appeals court orders dismissal of Michael Flynn prosecution

Updated: 30 minutes ago
U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan had declined to immediately dismiss the case, seeking instead to evaluate on his own the Justice Department’s unusual dismissal request.

State

Health Care Providers Fear Cancellation of Telehealth Coverage After Pandemic Cease

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Rebecca Elrod
Health care providers are offering more telehealth services due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, providers are concerned that they will no longer be reimbursed for these services once coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

State

Police: Suspect in Virginia mall shooting arrested

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A shooting at Chesterfield Towne Center has left at least one injured.

Latest News

National Politics

Senate GOP police bill hits roadblock, as Dems seek changes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
Congress is at a standoff over policing legislation, as Senate Democrats prepare to block a Republican proposal Wednesday as inadequate.

State

Virginia board votes to rename Robert E. Lee High School

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A school board in Virginia has agreed rename a high school that honors a Confederate general.

Regional

Final section of Confederate monument removed from Raleigh

Updated: 1 hour ago
Crews in North Carolina removed the largest remnants of a 75-foot-tall (23-meter-tall) Confederate monument that sat near the grounds of the state Capitol for 125 years.

State

Doddridge is lone West Virginia county without virus case

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
West Virginia is again down to one county with no confirmed coronavirus cases.

State

Lawsuit seeks to block Virginia’s gun background checks law

Updated: 1 hours ago
Gun rights activists have filed a lawsuit challenging a new Virginia law that will expand background checks for gun buyers.

Local

Harrisonburg Fire Dept. responds to vehicle in structure

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
The Harrisonburg Police Department said a call about a vehicle in a structure came in early Wednesday morning.