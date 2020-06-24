Harrisonburg Fire Department wants to remind everyone to stay safe this fourth of July and to remember the law

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance has postponed this year’s “Friendly City Fourth” fireworks display to a future time. The decision came amid COVID-19 concerns.

Without the professional show, it is possible people may want to celebrate on their own.

But the Harrisonburg Fire Department wants to remind everyone of Harrisonburg’s and Virginia’s laws on fireworks.

City officials say people are often unaware of the rules.

In the city of Harrisonburg, all fireworks are illegal, even including sparklers.

That goes considerably farther than Virginia’s state law, which is already stricter than some of our surrounding states, including West Virginia. In Virginia, it is illegal to set off any firework that “explodes, rises into the air or travels laterally, or to fire projectiles into the air.” However, fireworks that stay on the ground, like pinwheels, fountains and sparklers, are legal through the state code.

But local governments can go farther with their own city, town, or county codes.

Katie Caler is the Harrisonburg Fire Department’s fire prevention education specialist.

With the cancellation, she said, “just reminding people please be safe with what you are doing on the fourth of July across the board. And look up wherever you are going to be celebrating- look up what the ordinances for that area are.”

A representative from the “Friendly City Fourth” celebration wants to remind people that even though the firework show is postponed, the reading of the Declaration of Independence on Court Square on July 4th at noon in Court Square and the “Valley Fourth Run” will still take place. You can learn more here.

