Harrisonburg Fire Dept. responds to vehicle in structure

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Harrisonburg Fire Department responded to a call where a car crashed into a house early Wednesday morning.

The HFD, along with Harrisonburg Rescue Squad and Rockingham County Department of Fire and Rescue, responded to the 1100 block of Saturday Drive in Harrisonburg, according to the fire department’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

That’s not far off of Mt. Clinton Pike, near the Eastern Mennonite University campus.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. A neighbor told WHSV the crash sound like “an airplane had landed” in the neighborhood.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The homeowner, luckily, was not home at the time, according to a relative.

