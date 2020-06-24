Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation opens pickleball courts with help of local Rotary Club

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Morrison Park in Harrisonburg has new pickleball courts thanks to a donation by the Rotary Club of Harrisonburg.

Brian Mancini, assistant director of Harrisonburg parks and recreation, said that the Rotary Club called him months ago and said that the club wanted to make a donation. Together, they decided that the money the club donated would go toward re-purposing tennis courts at Morrison Park into pickleball courts.

The Rotary Club or Harrisonburg contributed $40,000 and Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation put in an additional $10,000.

The courts were resurfaced. There are new bleachers, nets and a windscreen was put up. The project was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic and manufacturers for materials needed were shut down.

“It has gotten drawn out because of COVID, so I’m looking forward to seeing people here because I know the excitement level is here. They’re so nice now — the courts are so nice I just can’t wait to see people using them,” Mancini said.

Mancini said that the department looked at pickleball courts around the country and modeled these ones around the qualities they liked the best.

"What we aimed to do is make this as nice as possible so when people come here, they're proud of coming to these pickleball courts and can call the City of Harrisonburg home," Mancini said.

There will be a virtual ribbon cutting on Thursday, June 25 at 11:00 a.m. which will stream through the Parks and Recreation Facebook page. The department is asking people to watch it virtually and not attend in person because they want everyone to remain socially distant.

The courts will open on Thursday around 1:00 p.m. for the public.

