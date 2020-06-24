Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Three football players at Liberty University say they have entered the transfer portal and two of them cite “racial insensitivity” in the university’s leadership or similar reasons. Kei’Trel Clark and Tayvion Land, sophomore defensive backs, and senior linebacker Waylen Cozad all announced their intentions on Twitter. Clark and Land, who are Black, cited racial or cultural concerns with the leadership at the evangelical school in Virginia. Cozad, who is white, said he is “ready for a new opportunity.” Nine players have transferred or had their names removed from the football roster shortly after players returned to campus June 1. Since then, university President Jerry Falwell Jr. has apologized for a tweet that included a racist photo.

UNDATED (AP) — Intent upon improving a record-setting attack and the play of NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman is striving to overcome the obstacle of working from home and the inevitable adjustment of opposing defenses. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, there were no minicamps and thus no opportunity for Roman to test some of the changes he's made on the field. When the Ravens assemble for training camp next month, Roman will be working with a retooled offensive line, four capable running backs and a revamped receiving group. He will also have the versatile Jackson at quarterback.