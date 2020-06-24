Here is the latest Virginia news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Law enforcement authorities in Virginia say they have arrested the suspect in a Tuesday shooting inside a shopping mall that left one person seriously wounded. Police in Chesterfield County on Wednesday said William Ezell Taylor Jr. has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Police say the 23-year-old Taylor, of Petersburg, was arrested without incident hours after the shooting in the Chesterfield Towne Center, near the state capital city of Richmond. Authorities say the shooting was the result of a fight between two people. The victim hospitalized with life-threaning injuries.

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Gun rights activists have filed a lawsuit challenging a new Virginia law that will expand background checks for gun buyers. The law is set to go into effect July 1. It is one of seven gun control measures passed by the General Assembly this year. It requires a background check for any firearm sale, even between private individuals. The lawsuit filed Monday by the Virginia Citizens Defense League and five other plaintiffs alleges the law violates residents’ constitutional rights by making them subject to background checks. Plaintiffs allege the new law is “a grossly overreaching infringement on the right of Virginians to keep and bear arms.”

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) — A Virginia school board has agreed rename a high school that honors a Confederate general. News outlets report that the Fairfax County School Board unanimously voted to change the name of Robert E. Lee High School in Springfield during its meeting Tuesday. Superintendent Scott Braband proposed instead naming the school after John Lewis, Barack Obama or Mildred Loving, among other figures. News outlets said the community would discuss those and other options at a meeting July 15, with a public hearing the following week and a formal vote by the school board July 23. The new name was set to go into effect for the 2020-21 school year.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Liberty University, a premier evangelical Christian school founded in 1971, is facing tough questions about equality as institutions across the country grapple with the stain of racism. Its president, Jerry Falwell Jr., recently apologized after posting a tweet invoking the blackface scandal that engulfed Virginia’s governor last year. But interviews with more than a dozen current and former students and employees of color point to significant doubt that the school's culture is as welcoming as it claims. At least four Black Liberty staff members have resigned since Falwell's tweet, while four student-athletes have announced transfer plans. Many say they want more than just an apology.