Here is the latest Virginia news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. EDT

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The stage is set for a fierce rematch for what was one of the most hotly contested congressional seats in the country two years ago. Former congressman Scott Taylor won the Republican primary for his Virginia Beach-area district Tuesday, positioning him to face U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria again this fall. Luria defeated Taylor by about two percentage points in 2018, helping Democrats take majority of the the U.S. House and flipping a district that President Donald Trump won in 2016. Also Tuesday, Republicans picked Daniel Gade to be their nominee and face off against Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, who is seeking his third term as senator.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say at least one person suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting inside a mall. Chesterfield police posted on their Twitter page on Tuesday that one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after the shooting inside Chesterfield Towne Center outside of Richmond. Police urged residents to avoid the area and asked anyone with information to call authorities. Local media outlets reported shots were fired in the vicinity of the center’s food court after a fight. Video coverage showed police officers guarding at least on entrance to the mall, keeping people from entering. The mall has more than 100 shops, services and restaurants.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says he plans to further relax restrictions on businesses and public gatherings next week, saying trends related to cases of COVID-19, hospitalizations and other health metrics were moving in the right direction. Northam said at a news conference Tuesday that he's planning for the state to enter Phase 3 of reopening July 1. Under Phase 3, restaurants and nonessential retail stores would no longer have to limit indoor capacity to 50% of what their space can hold. Social gatherings of up to 250 people would be allowed. Recreation and entertainment venues at may operate at 50% occupancy, or a maximum of 1,000 people.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Twelve people in Virginia’s capital city have been arrested and charged with participating in an unlawful assembly after police say they refused orders to disperse from an overnight occupation at Richmond City Hall. The department said in a statement that police officers arrived around midnight Monday to “deal with” protesters who had been distributing flyers indicating they planned to stay in place for the long term. Police said in a statement Tuesday that the protesters threw rocks and other objects at the officers. The Commonwealth Times reported that officers used tear gas, pepper spray and flash bangs to disperse the crowd.