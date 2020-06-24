Advertisement

Illinois man pleads guilty to sexual assault and spreading HIV to a child

Steven Grimes is accused of sexually assaulting a child and giving a victim HIV.
Steven Grimes is accused of sexually assaulting a child and giving a victim HIV.(Winnebago County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR/Gray News) - An Illinois man has pleaded guilty to multiple charges after authorities in Rockford said he spread HIV to a sexual assault victim.

WIFR reports Steven Grimes, 31, pleaded guilty to 12 counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and criminal transmission of HIV.

The investigation began in May 2019 when Rockford police were called to a medical office after receiving a report of sexual assault.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross said the assaults began as far back as 2005 when the child was 13. She is asking anyone who may also have been a victim to come forward with information, as prosecutors believe there could be more than one victim.

Grimes faces up to 60 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 11.

