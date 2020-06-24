Judge hears arguments in lawsuits against Virginia Tech related to alleged hazing event

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several Virginia Tech students were in US District court in Roanoke virtually Tuesday in regard to lawsuits they’re bringing against the university.

This is connected to the students’ disciplinary measures following an alleged hazing incident among Corps of Cadets students that involved a blood pinning ritual.

In April, the Montgomery County Commonwealth’s Attorney announced she would not be pressing criminal charges for any of the students involved.

The students allege their right to due process was violated.

Several months ago, the University reached an agreement with one other student who sued the school.

Tuesday, lawyers for Virginia Tech requested a judge dismiss three new lawsuits.

The attorney for the students requested a temporary lifting of their suspension to allow them to retain scholarships for the upcoming academic year.

The judge sent the cases to the Magistrate Judge and denied the temporary injunction.

