Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT

MALL SHOOTING-VIRGINIA

Police: Suspect in Virginia mall shooting arrested

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Law enforcement authorities in Virginia say they have arrested the suspect in a Tuesday shooting inside a shopping mall that left one person seriously wounded. Police in Chesterfield County on Wednesday said William Ezell Taylor Jr. has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Police say the 23-year-old Taylor, of Petersburg, was arrested without incident hours after the shooting in the Chesterfield Towne Center, near the state capital city of Richmond. Authorities say the shooting was the result of a fight between two people. The victim hospitalized with life-threaning injuries.

GUN BACKGROUND CHECKS-LAWSUIT

Lawsuit seeks to block Virginia's gun background checks law

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Gun rights activists have filed a lawsuit challenging a new Virginia law that will expand background checks for gun buyers. The law is set to go into effect July 1. It is one of seven gun control measures passed by the General Assembly this year. It requires a background check for any firearm sale, even between private individuals. The lawsuit filed Monday by the Virginia Citizens Defense League and five other plaintiffs alleges the law violates residents’ constitutional rights by making them subject to background checks. Plaintiffs allege the new law is “a grossly overreaching infringement on the right of Virginians to keep and bear arms.”

CONFEDERATE SCHOOL-RENAMING

Virginia board votes to rename Robert E. Lee High School

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) — A Virginia school board has agreed rename a high school that honors a Confederate general. News outlets report that the Fairfax County School Board unanimously voted to change the name of Robert E. Lee High School in Springfield during its meeting Tuesday. Superintendent Scott Braband proposed instead naming the school after John Lewis, Barack Obama or Mildred Loving, among other figures. News outlets said the community would discuss those and other options at a meeting July 15, with a public hearing the following week and a formal vote by the school board July 23. The new name was set to go into effect for the 2020-21 school year.

AP-RELIGION-LIBERTY-TENSION

Evangelical Liberty U. rattled by its own racial reckoning

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Liberty University, a premier evangelical Christian school founded in 1971, is facing tough questions about equality as institutions across the country grapple with the stain of racism. Its president, Jerry Falwell Jr., recently apologized after posting a tweet invoking the blackface scandal that engulfed Virginia’s governor last year. But interviews with more than a dozen current and former students and employees of color point to significant doubt that the school's culture is as welcoming as it claims. At least four Black Liberty staff members have resigned since Falwell's tweet, while four student-athletes have announced transfer plans. Many say they want more than just an apology.

ELECTION 2020-VIRGINIA PRIMARY

Rematch set in hotly contested Virginia congressional race

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The stage is set for a fierce rematch for what was one of the most hotly contested congressional seats in the country two years ago. Former congressman Scott Taylor won the Republican primary for his Virginia Beach-area district Tuesday, positioning him to face U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria again this fall. Luria defeated Taylor by about two percentage points in 2018, helping Democrats take majority of the the U.S. House and flipping a district that President Donald Trump won in 2016. Also Tuesday, Republicans picked Daniel Gade to be their nominee and face off against Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, who is seeking his third term as senator.

AP-US-MALL-SHOOTING-VIRGINIA

Police: At least one injured in shooting at a Virginia mall

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say at least one person suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting inside a mall. Chesterfield police posted on their Twitter page on Tuesday that one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after the shooting inside Chesterfield Towne Center outside of Richmond. Police urged residents to avoid the area and asked anyone with information to call authorities. Local media outlets reported shots were fired in the vicinity of the center’s food court after a fight. Video coverage showed police officers guarding at least on entrance to the mall, keeping people from entering. The mall has more than 100 shops, services and restaurants.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA

Northam expects to further relax restrictions next week

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says he plans to further relax restrictions on businesses and public gatherings next week, saying trends related to cases of COVID-19, hospitalizations and other health metrics were moving in the right direction. Northam said at a news conference Tuesday that he's planning for the state to enter Phase 3 of reopening July 1. Under Phase 3, restaurants and nonessential retail stores would no longer have to limit indoor capacity to 50% of what their space can hold. Social gatherings of up to 250 people would be allowed. Recreation and entertainment venues at may operate at 50% occupancy, or a maximum of 1,000 people.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-VIRGINIA

Richmond police disperse protest encampment, charge 12

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Twelve people in Virginia’s capital city have been arrested and charged with participating in an unlawful assembly after police say they refused orders to disperse from an overnight occupation at Richmond City Hall. The department said in a statement that police officers arrived around midnight Monday to “deal with” protesters who had been distributing flyers indicating they planned to stay in place for the long term. Police said in a statement Tuesday that the protesters threw rocks and other objects at the officers. The Commonwealth Times reported that officers used tear gas, pepper spray and flash bangs to disperse the crowd.