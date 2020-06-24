Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

ELECTION 2020-VIRGINIA PRIMARY

Rematch set in hotly contested Virginia congressional race

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The stage is set for a fierce rematch for what was one of the most hotly contested congressional seats in the country two years ago. Former congressman Scott Taylor won the Republican primary for his Virginia Beach-area district Tuesday, positioning him to face U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria again this fall. Luria defeated Taylor by about two percentage points in 2018, helping Democrats take majority of the the U.S. House and flipping a district that President Donald Trump won in 2016. Also Tuesday, Republicans picked Daniel Gade to be their nominee and face off against Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, who is seeking his third term as senator.

AP-US-MALL-SHOOTING-VIRGINIA

Police: At least one injured in shooting at a Virginia mall

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say at least one person suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting inside a mall. Chesterfield police posted on their Twitter page on Tuesday that one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after the shooting inside Chesterfield Towne Center outside of Richmond. Police urged residents to avoid the area and asked anyone with information to call authorities. Local media outlets reported shots were fired in the vicinity of the center’s food court after a fight. Video coverage showed police officers guarding at least on entrance to the mall, keeping people from entering. The mall has more than 100 shops, services and restaurants.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA

Northam expects to further relax restrictions next week

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says he plans to further relax restrictions on businesses and public gatherings next week, saying trends related to cases of COVID-19, hospitalizations and other health metrics were moving in the right direction. Northam said at a news conference Tuesday that he's planning for the state to enter Phase 3 of reopening July 1. Under Phase 3, restaurants and nonessential retail stores would no longer have to limit indoor capacity to 50% of what their space can hold. Social gatherings of up to 250 people would be allowed. Recreation and entertainment venues at may operate at 50% occupancy, or a maximum of 1,000 people.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-VIRGINIA

Richmond police disperse protest encampment, charge 12

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Twelve people in Virginia’s capital city have been arrested and charged with participating in an unlawful assembly after police say they refused orders to disperse from an overnight occupation at Richmond City Hall. The department said in a statement that police officers arrived around midnight Monday to “deal with” protesters who had been distributing flyers indicating they planned to stay in place for the long term. Police said in a statement Tuesday that the protesters threw rocks and other objects at the officers. The Commonwealth Times reported that officers used tear gas, pepper spray and flash bangs to disperse the crowd.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ROANOKE COLLEGE

Roanoke College plans layoffs, spending cuts due to virus

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Roanoke College has announced plans to lay off 14 employees and make other cuts to reduce spending by $6 million, saying it has suffered financial losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Roanoke Times reports the budget cuts are scheduled to begin on July 1. According to a news release, the cuts also will include leaving open positions unfilled, suspending contributions to employee retirement plans and reducing salaries and operating expenses. School spokeswoman Teresa Gereaux says the 14 staff positions are from several departments around campus, and the school says operation budgets will be reduced across campus.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-EVICTION MORATORIUM

Virginia lifts eviction moratorium, advocates seek extension

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A ban on evictions in response to the coronavirus pandemic has been lifted by the Supreme Court of Virginia, paving the way for eviction proceedings to resume next week. The ban was originally put in place in March and was extended earlier this month. It is set to expire Sunday. An order issued by the state’s high court Monday said courts may resume hearing eviction cases on June 29. Tenant advocates said thousands of families who are struggling financially because of COVID-19 could be affected. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said the city plans to use $6 million of the $20.1 million it received from the state through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to provide rental assistance and to fund an eviction diversion program.

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Cawthorn beats Trump's pick for Meadows' seat

WASHINGTON (AP) — A 24-year-old real estate investment CEO has won the Republican primary runoff for Mark Meadows’ North Carolina congressional seat over President Donald Trump’s endorsed candidate. Madison Cawthorn defeated Lynda Bennett on Tuesday in the 11th Congressional District. Cawthorn finished second to Bennett in a 12-candidate primary in March, but the runoff was needed because Bennett failed to get more than 30% of the vote need to win outright. Cawthorn, who would reach the constitutionally-mandated age of 25 to serve in the House in August, was paralyzed from the abdomen down after a 2014 car accident. He’ll face Democrat Moe Davis in November.