Man charged after driving lawnmower while drunk
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) — Police say a man has been charged after driving a lawnmower while intoxicated.
At approximately 8:35 p.m. on June 21, an officer responded to a parking lot in the 1100 block of Courthouse Road for the report of a drunk man driving a lawnmower.
Police say they identified Victor W. Smith, 62, as the driver and was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.