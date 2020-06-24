Man charged after driving lawnmower while drunk

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) — Police say a man has been charged after driving a lawnmower while intoxicated.

At approximately 8:35 p.m. on June 21, an officer responded to a parking lot in the 1100 block of Courthouse Road for the report of a drunk man driving a lawnmower.

Police say a man has been arrested and charged after driving a lawnmower while intoxicated. (Chesterfield County Police Department)

Police say they identified Victor W. Smith, 62, as the driver and was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

No matter what you drive. No matter where you drive. Drive sober or get pulled over. @CCPDVa pic.twitter.com/ZPIDi7uRRF — SGT Rollins (@SGTKRollins) June 22, 2020

