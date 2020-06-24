Mulligan’s Golf Center is prepared for increase in business

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As part of Governor Ralph Northam’s “Forward Virginia Plan,” Phase 3 of reopening the commonwealth will allow some entertainment venues to open.

In the Shenandoah Valley, one mini-golf spot says they were actually allowed to stay open, during the stay at home order.

The co-owner of Mulligan’s Golf Center says they’re has seen more business over the past few weeks but part of the problem is people may have been uncomfortable going out during the pandemic.

With Phase 3 starting on July 1, a co-owner of the golf center says that should help business.

“There were days on end that not one person was out on that mini-golf course for the longest time. It really only started to get more crowded towards Phase 2 and again the weather was nicer but people also started to come out of their homes more frequently,” said Wendy Kern, a co-owner of Mulligan’s Golf Center.

The golf center will monitor traffic and may have to tell people to wait until other golfers leave the course as part of social distancing.

