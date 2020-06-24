New Market postpones Independence Day Celebration

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — With concerns of COVID-19, the Independence Day Celebration for the Town of New Market will be postponed to September 12, 2020.

Crowds gather to the New Market Community Park to enjoy the festivities and fireworks each July, but the Independence Day Celebration committee has decided to postpone the event for the safety and health of guests, volunteers and vendors due to the coronavirus.

During September’s event, the celebration will continue with the festivities such as bouncy houses, train rides, food vendors and music, along with a fireworks display at nightfall.

Further details will be released closer to the event. If you are interested in participating, contact Jim Douglas or Amber Smoot.

