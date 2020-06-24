On This Day: Aaron Burr indicted by grand jury on charges of treason, high misdemeanor

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) — On June 24, 1807, a Richmond grand jury indicted former Vice President Aaron Burr on charges of “high misdemeanor” and treason, a crime punishable by death.

Learn how the man who killed Alexander Hamilton was spared - when Thomas Jefferson wanted him to be hanged - on the “How We Got Here” podcast from WHSV’s sister station, WWBT.

