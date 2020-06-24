Staunton man charged with second degree murder

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) —A Staunton man is charged with second degree murder after allegedly stabbing a man who died of his injuries shortly afterward.

According to the Staunton Police Department, 33-year-old Daniel D. Mead allegedly stabbed 28-year-old Bradley A. Maurice in the 1700 block of Springhill Road (State Route 613) around 1:30 p.m on June 24.

That’s about two miles north of Gypsy Hill Park.

Police say Maurice was taken to Augusta Health with life-threatening injuries and about an hour and a half later, at 2:58 p.m., succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Mead was taken into custody at the scene and charged with second-degree murder following Maurice’s death. He’s being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing.

