Advertisement

Overnight camps allowed to open in West Virginia

Many decide against it
A rock climbing tower is among many activities for kids at the camp.
A rock climbing tower is among many activities for kids at the camp.(WSAZ)
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 6:37 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Overnight camps are officially allowed to open in West Virginia, but Alpine Ministries decided to cancel overnight camps this summer.

“We just realized it would make camp very difficult to even have our meetings together, eating times together and event he sleeping arrangements,” said Dave Holloway, vice president for Extension Ministries.

Alpine Ministries is not alone in making that decision. Holloway said he keeps up with camps all over the United States. He said cancelling overnight camp has been a trend across the country.

“I am in a group of 50 camps all over the U.S.,” Holloway said. “I would say of the 50 there is probably ten that are trying to open camp.”

Holloway says logistically fitting kids from all over the country in cabins for a week was not possible and insurances do not cover a COVID-19 outbreak.

Most importantly, Holloway worries about safety.

“As a dad of five, I understand the importance as a parent to want to make sure that my kids are safe,” Holloway said.

The faith-based camp organization said they are actually doing adventure group programs instead. The groups come and participate in the activities and overnight programs which include white water rafting, devotionals, caving, kayaking and rappelling, and more.

“We have found with our adventure program we are only allowing 50 at this time but we are getting a lot of calls,” Holloway said.

Holloway said for an organization built to handle thousands of campers during the summer, the financial hit of not having camp is daunting.

“I would say probably 70 percent of our revenue is generated during the summer,” Holloway said.

The organization is coupled with Appalachian Bible College to help. Holloway said they are taking this time to fix up parts of the camp for next year, something Alpine Ministries is already planning.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Evangelical Liberty University rattled by its own racial reckoning

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By ELANA SCHOR and SARAH RANKIN
As the nation wrestles with how to do more for racial equality, Liberty University — a school whose leadership has said it doesn't have a problem — is facing its own tough questions.

Coronavirus

Some states break virus records as US caseload grows anew

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By NOMAAN MERCHANT, NICK PERRY and KEN MORITSUGU
While early hot spots like New York and New Jersey have seen cases steadily decrease, the virus has been hitting the south and west.

National Politics

Appeals court orders dismissal of Michael Flynn prosecution

Updated: 31 minutes ago
U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan had declined to immediately dismiss the case, seeking instead to evaluate on his own the Justice Department’s unusual dismissal request.

State

Health Care Providers Fear Cancellation of Telehealth Coverage After Pandemic Cease

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Rebecca Elrod
Health care providers are offering more telehealth services due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, providers are concerned that they will no longer be reimbursed for these services once coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

State

Police: Suspect in Virginia mall shooting arrested

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A shooting at Chesterfield Towne Center has left at least one injured.

Latest News

National Politics

Senate GOP police bill hits roadblock, as Dems seek changes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
Congress is at a standoff over policing legislation, as Senate Democrats prepare to block a Republican proposal Wednesday as inadequate.

State

Virginia board votes to rename Robert E. Lee High School

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A school board in Virginia has agreed rename a high school that honors a Confederate general.

Regional

Final section of Confederate monument removed from Raleigh

Updated: 1 hour ago
Crews in North Carolina removed the largest remnants of a 75-foot-tall (23-meter-tall) Confederate monument that sat near the grounds of the state Capitol for 125 years.

State

Doddridge is lone West Virginia county without virus case

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
West Virginia is again down to one county with no confirmed coronavirus cases.

State

Lawsuit seeks to block Virginia’s gun background checks law

Updated: 1 hours ago
Gun rights activists have filed a lawsuit challenging a new Virginia law that will expand background checks for gun buyers.

Local

Harrisonburg Fire Dept. responds to vehicle in structure

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
The Harrisonburg Police Department said a call about a vehicle in a structure came in early Wednesday morning.