Advertisement

Pakistan finds ‘human error’ in deadly Karachi plane crash

People attend candlelight vigil for victims of the crash of a state-run Pakistan International Airlines plane, in Karachi, Pakistan, Thursday , May 28, 2020.
People attend candlelight vigil for victims of the crash of a state-run Pakistan International Airlines plane, in Karachi, Pakistan, Thursday , May 28, 2020.(AP Photo/Fareed Khan)
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s aviation minister said Wednesday that “human error” on the part of the pilot, the co-pilot and air traffic control caused last month’s plane crash in the port city of Karachi that killed all 97 people on board.

The announcement shed new light on the tragedy after Pakistani investigators had earlier said only that the crash resulted from engine failure. It also revealed previously unconfirmed details — including that the plane had made a failed attempt at landing during which its engines apparently scrubbed the runway, causing significant damage.

The plane went down in a residential area near Jinnah International Airport on May 22, just days after Pakistan lifted restrictions imposed over the coronavirus pandemic and resumed domestic flights ahead of the major Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Pakistan had been in a countrywide lockdown since mid-March because of the virus.

When flights resumed in May, every other seat on planes was left vacant to promote social distancing, including on the doomed Pakistan International Airlines flight.

There were only two survivors of the Airbus A320 crash, which was carrying 91 passengers and eight crew members. A 13-year-old girl from the neighborhood where the plane went down was critically injured in the crash and later died in hospital.

Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan, presenting preliminary findings in Pakistan’s probe into the crash in parliament, said the pilot ignored instructions from air traffic control while trying to land.

According to the cockpit voice recorder that was later found among the debris on the ground — and which was subsequently handed over to Airbus experts — the pilots had discussed the coronavirus throughout the flight, which had apparently affected their families.

Pakistan has been hard hit by COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, with more than 188,000 cases and 1,346 deaths since February, when it reported its first confirmed case.

The crash took place when the plane attempted to land for the second time. The air traffic control told the pilot three times that the plane was too low to land but he refused to listen, saying he would manage, Khan said.

The minister added that for its part, the air traffic control did not inform the pilots about the damage caused to the engines after the plane’s first failed landing attempt. “The engines of the plane were damaged when they scrubbed the runway but the air traffic control did not inform the pilot,” he said.

“Thus, pilots and ATC both did not follow protocols,” Khan told the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament.

Khan insisted that the plane’s crew was healthy and the Airbus A320 was completely fit to fly and “had no technical fault” prior to the crash. A full report on the crash is expected in a year’s time.

He said both the pilot and the co-pilot were extremely experienced but “due to overconfidence and lack of focus,” the tragedy took place. Khan was to hold a press conference later on Wednesday to explain the report to journalists.

Just minutes before the crash, the flight crew declared an emergency and stated that both engines had failed, Khan read from the report.

“The aircraft crashed about 1,340 meters short of the runway,” he said.

___

Tanveer reported from Multan, Pakistan.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Miley Cyrus says she’s been sober for 6 months

Updated: 9 minutes ago
The 27-year-old singer made the revelation in an interview with Variety.

Coronavirus

Travelers to NY, New Jersey, Connecticut are told to isolate if coming from high-infection states

Updated: 15 minutes ago
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that travelers to his state, Connecticut and New Jersey from states with rising coronavirus rates must isolate for 14 days.

State

Evangelical Liberty University rattled by its own racial reckoning

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By ELANA SCHOR and SARAH RANKIN
As the nation wrestles with how to do more for racial equality, Liberty University — a school whose leadership has said it doesn't have a problem — is facing its own tough questions.

Coronavirus

Some states break virus records as US caseload grows anew

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By NOMAAN MERCHANT, NICK PERRY and KEN MORITSUGU
While early hot spots like New York and New Jersey have seen cases steadily decrease, the virus has been hitting the south and west.

National Politics

Appeals court orders dismissal of Michael Flynn prosecution

Updated: 31 minutes ago
U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan had declined to immediately dismiss the case, seeking instead to evaluate on his own the Justice Department’s unusual dismissal request.

Latest News

State

Health care providers fear cancellation of telehealth coverage after pandemic ceases

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Rebecca Elrod
Health care providers are offering more telehealth services due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, providers are concerned that they will no longer be reimbursed for these services once coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

National

NerdWallet: 6 do’s and don’ts when saving money during a crisis

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Spencer Tierney, NerdWallet
Whether or not your financial situation has changed since the start of 2020, you may benefit from these saving strategies.

State

Police: Suspect in Virginia mall shooting arrested

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A shooting at Chesterfield Towne Center has left at least one injured.

National

Rope found hanging in Bubba Wallace’s garage was coincidence

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JENNA FRYER AP Auto Racing Writer
NASCAR moved quickly when one of Wallace's crew members discovered a rope shaped like a noose in their garage stall. The sanctioning body called in federal authorities, who ruled Tuesday the rope had been hanging there since at least last October and was not a hate crime.

National Politics

Senate GOP police bill hits roadblock, as Dems seek changes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
Congress is at a standoff over policing legislation, as Senate Democrats prepare to block a Republican proposal Wednesday as inadequate.

State

Virginia board votes to rename Robert E. Lee High School

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A school board in Virginia has agreed rename a high school that honors a Confederate general.