Police searching for suspects who looted restaurant

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) — Police say they are searching for suspects who looted a restaurant during the recent unrest in the city.

At approximately 7:30 a.m. on May 31, officers were called to a restaurant in the 700 block of North Lombardy Street which had been damaged.

Police say they are searching for suspects who looted a restaurant during the recent unrest in the city. (Richmond Police)

According to police, three people in the photos were caught on camera entering the restaurant and stealing cash and other items.

Anyone with information on the identity of these suspects should contact Third Precinct Detective M. Sacksteder at 804-646-1068 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

