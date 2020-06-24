Police: Suspect in Virginia mall shooting arrested

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) —

June 24

A suspect was arrested Wednesday in a shooting that seriously wounded a person in a shopping mall near Virginia's capital, police said.

William Ezell Taylor Jr., 23, of Petersburg, was arrested without incident hours after the shooting in the Chesterfield Towne Center, and charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, police in Chesterfield County said in a news release.

Police said they responded to a report of a shooting Tuesday evening in the mall's food court, the result of a fight between two people. Police did not immediately say whether the victim, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, was involved in the fight.

Taylor is being held without bond at the Chesterfield County Jail. Court records do not list an attorney who could comment on his behalf. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Police are asking that anyone who was in or near the food court during the fight and shooting contact authorities.

The mall has more than 100 stores and restaurants, including four anchor stores. It is owned by Brookfield Properties of Chicago.

June 23

Police in Virginia say at least one person suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting inside a mall.

Chesterfield police posted on their Twitter page on Tuesday that one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after the shooting inside Chesterfield Towne Center outside of Richmond. Police urged residents to avoid the area and asked anyone with information to call authorities.

Local media outlets reported shots were fired in the vicinity of the center’s food court after a fight. Video coverage showed police officers guarding at least on entrance to the mall, keeping people from entering. The mall has more than 100 shops, services and restaurants.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.