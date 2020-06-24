Protesters’ vandalism costs Charlottesville $19,000 in cleanup

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) — The City of Charlottesville says vandalism caused by protesters on June 21 is costing the city more than $19,000 in cleanup.

Sunday, a few people spray painted graffiti onto East Market Street in front of the police department. The city says it cost $19,630.78 to clean that up.

It comes at a time when the city is facing reduced revenues due to the coronavirus pandemic.

