Realtor didn’t know attacker who assaulted her at open house, company says

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WDBJ) -- A Bedford County realtor is recovering after being viciously attacked during an open house Saturday.

Lenora Farrington sustained multiple skull fractures.

Farrington was hosting an open house for Keller Williams Realty at Mariner’s Landing near Smith Mountain Lake when she was hit in the head with a blunt object.

Dustin Holdren is charged with Aggravated Malicious Wounding.

According to an arrest warrant, Holdren beat Farrington with the “intent to maim, disfigure, disable or kill.”

The warrant says Farrington was severely injured and suffered “permanent and significant physical impairment.”

Teresa Grant with Keller Williams Realty says Farrington did not know Holdren.

The 34-year-old walked through the open house and gave his personal information before leaving and returning with a wrench to attack Farrington, Grant says.

Farrington, who is a second-degree black belt, fought back, according to Grant, refusing to take commands during the attack.

Grant says Farrington was hit with the wrench 10 to 12 times.

Holdren has been arrested more than a dozen times over the last 10 years and has multiple offenses, including theft, larceny and drug use.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover her immediate and future medical expenses.

More than $110,000 has been raised so far.

