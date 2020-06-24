Rockingham County teacher awarded Practitioner of the Year

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Bonnie Childress of Rockingham County Public Schools has won the 2020 Practitioner of the Year award in recognition of her achievements and dedication to the school district.

Each year, the Virginia Division on Career Development and Transition awards professionals in the education field who have made significant contributions to improving outcomes for youth with disabilities. The award recognizes a practitioner who has demonstrated excellence in providing services to youth and school divisions.

Childress teaches a class called “gradCLASS,” which stands for community learning and skills support. Her class is for special students of Rockingham County Public Schools who have already learned an Applied Studies Diploma, but still need extra support in learning prevocational and employability skills, according to a press release from the school district. The course is a combination of classroom instruction and workforce training, which is held in campus and community settings.

Childress’ students have made their way into college courses and campus and volunteer events within the community. These experiences allow for problem-solving, task completion and self-advocacy, among other important life skills.

Even when she’s not in the classroom, Rockingham County Public Schools said Childress strives to prepare students to be good employees, neighbors and — most importantly — friends.

