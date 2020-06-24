Shenandoah County Fair cancels 2020 concerts

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) — The Shenandoah County Fair, which is scheduled to go on at the end of August despite the COVID-19 pandemic, will have no concerts this year.

According to the Shenandoah County Fair Association Board, they made the call to cancel all scheduled concerts due to Governor Northam’s Phase 3 restrictions and no target date or description of Phase 4.

The Little River Band, Jo Dee Messina and Mercy Me were scheduled to perform.

The SCFA Board voted unanimously on June 10 to continue planning the 2020 fair. The fair is scheduled to be held August 28 through September 5.

“The current virus pandemic and its effect all across the country has taken a huge toll on the fair industry,” Tom Eshelman, the SCFA general manager, said. “While the 2020 Shenandoah County Fair is still trying to moving forward, the Phase 3 capped attendance and social distancing guidelines for outdoor concerts are just not achievable and unfortunately we do not have the luxury of waiting to discover when things may open up”.

The Board’s decision for the fair to take place, they say, was based on the continued recovery in Virginia and an eventual lifting of restrictions as Virginia slowly reopens under Gov. Northam’s ‘Forward Virginia’ plan.

“The Board recognized that when agreeing to move forward with the Fair, there would be some aspects that would probably not happen for this year,” Eshelman said. “Unfortunately, concerts has become the first victim to those aspects. The Mercy Me concert ticket sales alone were on track to draw over 4000 attendees. It seems that we face new challenges daily so we keep adjusting and trying our level best to still put on a great fair.”

All concert tickets purchased will be electronically refunded within the next 48 hours, according to the SCFA.

The SCFA Board said it plans on implementing safe practices throughout the Fairgrounds with an increased investment in sanitizing efforts and the placement of guidelines regarding food service, exhibits and rides.

The SCFA hopes to have this year’s scheduled entertainers back for 2021′s fair.

You can find detailed guidance for Phase 3 of reopening in Virginia, including the restrictions for entertainment and public amusement venues, here.

