Third Annual ‘Great Community’ raises $804,216

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the third consecutive year, the “Great Community Give” is raising money for local non-profit organizations and has passed their goal.

. The original goal was $600,000. This year, the goal was shattered. The final total: $804,216.

The Great Community Give started three years ago and in the past, their fundraising goals have been blown out of the water. In 2019, they had a goal of $333,000 dollars and ended up raising $536,000.

This year, in a time where many people are suffering financially, the organization says it still is having great success.

“What a great community,” said Alan Shelton, part of the organization’s steering committee. “The community steps up every year and its phenomenal to me. I’ve spent just about all my life here. It is just an incredible community.”

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the virtual fundraising campaign doubled their goal from 2019 and are seeing an increase in donations.

More than 100 non-profit organizations will benefit from the donations.

