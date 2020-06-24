VA Lottery
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
01-04-16-18-19
(one, four, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen)
15-17-19-23-28
(fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight)
11-45-50-52-59, Cash Ball: 3
(eleven, forty-five, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-nine; Cash Ball: three)
06-20-37-40-48, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 3
(six, twenty, thirty-seven, forty, forty-eight; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $35 million
4-2-3
(four, two, three)
1-2-2
(one, two, two)
1-9-9-5
(one, nine, nine, five)
5-4-7-8
(five, four, seven, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $33 million