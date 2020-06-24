VA-Winners
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Here is a list of winners of races in Virginia.
Mark Warner (i), Dem
Daniel Gade, GOP
Qasim Rashid, Dem
Robert Wittman (i), GOP
Elaine Luria (i), Dem
Scott Taylor, GOP
Bobby Scott (i), Dem
John Collick, GOP
Donald McEachin (i), Dem
Cameron Webb, Dem
Ben Cline (i), GOP
Abigail Spanberger (i), Dem
Donald Beyer (i), Dem
Morgan Griffith (i), GOP
Jennifer Wexton (i), Dem
Gerry Connolly (i), Dem