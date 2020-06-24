Virginia Legislative Black Caucus announces policies, proposals in special session

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) — The Virginia Legislative Black Caucus (VLBC) will be announcing policies, proposals and priorities in regards to social and political change in a special session.

The VLBC says immediate action needs to be taken to eliminate:

Law enforcement abuse

Prevent and punish racist behaviors

Weed out institutional discrimination

Increase accountability at all levels

“There have been calls to reallocate funding from large law enforcement budgets towards critical areas in communities. There have been calls for greater accountability towards law enforcement who engage in violent, abusive, or unlawful behaviors,” the VLBC said in a statement. “And on a larger scale, this moment is calling on leaders to combat institutional racism and societal discrimination that exists in the criminal justice system, economic structures, housing, education, in healthcare, mental health, in environmental policy, and many other areas.”

The VLBC, as leaders, wants to take the next steps to ensure that there is a bold swing towards greater racial and social justice change across the state.

