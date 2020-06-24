Advertisement

West Virginia DC Koenning on leave after player accusations

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2014, file photo, Vic Koenning, at the time the defensive coordinator at North Carolina, watches during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Clemson in Clemson, S.C. West Virginia has placed defensive coordinator Koenning on administrative leave after a player alleged the assistant coach made a series of inappropriate comments. West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons announced the move Tuesday, June 23, 2020, after safety Kerry Martin posted the allegations on his Twitter account. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone, File)
FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2014, file photo, Vic Koenning, at the time the defensive coordinator at North Carolina, watches during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Clemson in Clemson, S.C. West Virginia has placed defensive coordinator Koenning on administrative leave after a player alleged the assistant coach made a series of inappropriate comments. West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons announced the move Tuesday, June 23, 2020, after safety Kerry Martin posted the allegations on his Twitter account. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone, File)(Bob Leverone | AP)
By JOHN RABY
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — West Virginia has placed defensive coordinator Vic Koenning on administrative leave after a player alleged in a social media post that the assistant coach made a series of insensitive remarks, including against Hispanics.

West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons announced the move Tuesday after safety Kerry Martin posted the allegations on his Twitter account about Koenning.

“I want to thank Kerry Martin for having the courage to bring his concerns to light,” Lyons said in a statement. “We will not tolerate any form of racism, discrimination or bias on our campus, including our athletic programs.”

Lyons said the athletic department “will work with the appropriate parties to conduct a thorough investigation into these allegations. This is serious, and we will act appropriately and in the best interests of our student-athletes.”

Martin, a sophomore, said in a lead-in to his post that “I’ve been contemplating about posting but we need a change in our program.”

Koenning, who was brought to West Virginia from Troy when coach Neal Brown was hired last year, couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Martin said he had met with Brown about Koenning’s comments but didn’t indicate when it occurred.

Martin said the latest incident happened Monday, when Koenning shared a conversation he had with his son about protests over racial injustice.

Martin, who is Black, said Koenning’s “exact words were, ‘if people did not want to get tear gassed, or push back by the police then they shouldn’t be outside protesting.’”

Martin said he spoke up right away and asked what Koenning meant but said Koenning “couldn’t give a straight answer.” A graduate assistant stepped in to try to defuse the situation.

Martin said Koenning then asked him to stay on the call and “wanted to apologize and give clarity on what he said.”

During a June 2019 workout in Morgantown, Martin said Koenning “called me retarded for doing the wrong technique.” Martin said he has family members who are mentally ill, “and for him to say that hurt me because it was an action we could fix ...”

During 2019 spring football practices, Martin said Koenning antagonized defensive back Derek Pitts “for believing in something that (Koenning) didn’t believe,” Martin said.

Martin said Koenning then would discuss religion and the Bible in front of Pitts, who transferred last summer to Marshall.

Martin said Koenning found out last fall that Martin had converted his religious beliefs “and pulled me into his office on multiple occasions and talked about religion.” Martin said Koenning also has made him read passages from the coach’s Bible.

Koenning also would discuss his views on politics during position meetings during the 2019 season, according to Martin.

In one particular meeting, Koenning talked about President Donald Trump “and how he should ‘build the wall and keep Hispanics out (of) the country,’” said Martin, who said someone of Hispanic descent was in the meeting.

Martin said he “didn’t want to bring negativity to the program but with everything going on and for him to still act this way and feel okay with saying what he said is not okay, Enough is enough.”

“No, coach Vic is not a bad person and he does mean well in many (different) aspects but his heinous actions towards us over rules the good things he has done and many of us are uncomfortable with being around him.”

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

College

ACC cancels all athletic events through 2019-2020 school year

Updated: Mar. 17, 2020 at 11:51 AM EDT
|
By WHSV Sports
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday it is cancelling all athletic related activities through the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year.

Football

No. 1 Bears too much for WVU Saturday in Waco

Updated: Feb. 15, 2020 at 11:45 PM EST
|
By WVU Athletics
Jared Butler scored 21 points and No. 1 Baylor held 14th-ranked West Virginia without a field goal for nearly 10 minutes to begin the second half in downing the Mountaineers 70-59 Saturday afternoon at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas.

Football

WVU out-toughs Kansas State on Saturday at the Coliseum

Updated: Feb. 1, 2020 at 11:11 PM EST
|
By WVU Athletics
Kansas State got the basketball game it wanted but West Virginia showed today on its home floor that it can play that way too.

Football

Bridgewater football, UVA's Perkins, JMU's linemen honored Sunday night

Updated: Dec. 16, 2019 at 12:07 AM EST
|
By WHSV Sports
College football players from throughout Virginia were honored at the 2019 Dudley and Lanier awards in Richmond Sunday night.

Latest News

Football

Virginia Tech & UVA to renew rivalry on Black Friday

Updated: Nov. 25, 2019 at 5:35 PM EST
|
By WHSV Sports
The ACC Coastal Division title will be on the line Friday afternoon when the Virginia Tech & Virginia football teams meet at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville.

Football

WVU falls at home to Oklahoma State

Updated: Nov. 23, 2019 at 5:39 PM EST
|
By Courtesy: Associated Press
Dru Brown threw two touchdown passes in his first start, Chuba Hubbard surpassed 100 yards rushing for the ninth consecutive game and No. 22 Oklahoma State beat West Virginia 20-13 on Saturday.

Football

Kickoff time announced for Virginia Tech-UVA football game

Updated: Nov. 18, 2019 at 4:47 PM EST
|
By WHSV Sports
The kickoff time for the upcoming Virginia Tech-Virginia football game has been announced.

Football

Doege leads West Virginia to 24-20 upset of K-State

Updated: Nov. 16, 2019 at 11:08 PM EST
|
By Dave Skretta - Associated Press
West Virginia cornerback Hakeem Bailey intercepted Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson's floating pass toward the end zone in the closing seconds, allowing the Mountaineers to escape with a 24-20 upset of the Wildcats

Football

West Virginia falls at home to Texas Tech

Updated: Nov. 9, 2019 at 8:09 PM EST
|
By Courtesy: Associated Press
Ta'Zhawn Henry and SaRodorick Thompson each had two short scoring runs, Jett Duffey moved Texas Tech's offense at will in the first half and the Red Raiders used a fast start to beat West Virginia 38-17 on Saturday, handing the Mountaineers their fifth straight loss.

Football

Hurts scores 5 TDs, Sooners roll past West Virginia 52-14

Updated: Oct. 20, 2019 at 12:13 AM EDT
|
By Murray Evans - Associated Press
Hurts accounts for 5 TDs as No. 5 Oklahoma rolls past West Virginia 52-14