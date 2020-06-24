West Virginia to give foster families one-time payment due to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W .Va. (WHSV) — Foster families and foster care providers in West Virginia will soon be getting a special payment from the state to help amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Jim Justice announced on Wednesday that the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ (DHHR) Bureau for Children and Families will be issuing a one-time payment for families and providers as part of West Virginia’s ongoing response to COVID-19.

The payment is meant to provide in-state foster families, child placing agencies, and residential and emergency shelters with more financial help for costs incurred from the pandemic.

“It’s unbelievably good news that we’ve got this money that will be going out to help our kids and to help our foster families,” Gov. Justice said. “Our entire foster care community does great, great work and we can never thank them enough.”

How much money a family or provider will get will be based on the number of children in the home or facility at the end of June 2020.

“Foster care is an essential service for children who cannot remain safely in their home and we are grateful for those who step up to take care of these children,” said Linda Watts, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Children and Families.

The payments will be issued in July.

