Weyers Cave NASCAR driver speaks on standing in solidarity with Bubba Wallace

NASCAR drivers, pit crew members and others walked alongside Bubba Wallace and escorted his Number 43 car in a show of support a day after a noose was found in his garage. (CNN)
By John Hood
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — After a noose was found on Sunday, hanging in the garage of NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace at Talladega Superspeedway, drivers and crews showed their support for the only black driver in the top level of the sport.

Teams pushed Wallace’s car to the front of the grid before the start of the race on Monday and stood in solidarity. Quin Houff, one of the drivers who hails from Weyers Cave, was part of the race Monday night and said it was a moment everyone wished didn’t have to come, but was important to show their support for Wallace.

“We all came together to prove a point,” Houff said. “I stand behind everything NASCAR is doing and everything they stand for in line with that and to be able to come together with all the drivers and all the crews I think was a very important stance for the sport.”

On Tuesday, the FBI concluded that NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace was not a victim of a hate crime as they determined, based on video, a “noose’ found in his garage stall had been there since 2019.

The FBI report concluded, and NASCAR says photographic evidence confirms, that the garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose had been positioned there since as early as October.

“The FBI learned that garage number 4, where the noose was found, was assigned to Bubba Wallace last week,” a joint statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office and FBI said. “The investigation also revealed evidence, including authentic video confirmed by NASCAR, that the noose found in garage number 4 was in that garage as early as October 2019.”

Wallace, the only full-time Black driver in NASCAR, successfully pushed the stock car series to ban the Confederate flag at its venues less than two weeks ago.

No federal charges will be filed.

