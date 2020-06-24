W.Va. virus outbreaks grow as governor raises data questions

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) — Coronavirus outbreaks in West Virginia continued to grow Wednesday, though Gov. Jim Justice is raising questions about the accuracy of the state's virus data.

At least 72 cases in 11 counties have been linked to tourism travel to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and about 70 cases have been linked to church services in three counties, the governor said.

The spikes come as states around the country report rises in cases, and as New York, New Jersey and Connecticut announced they would be mandating a two-week quarantine for travelers from hotspot states.

Justice, a Republican, has so far declined to strengthen West Virginia’s virus restrictions in response to the increases. He has repeatedly balked on mandating face masks in public spaces, as other governments have done, saying such an order would be politically divisive.

Instead, he has stressed that people should follow existing safety rules, encouraging people to get tested for the virus and to wear face masks. Justice has also asked that people avoid traveling to Myrtle Beach, which has seen cases rise in recent weeks, rather than ordering quarantines as people return from the popular resort city.

"I strongly, strongly would tell you that if you're thinking of going to Myrtle Beach, rethink what you're doing," he said, adding that he hopes he doesn't need to instate restrictions on hotspot travel.

In a confusing turn, Justice on Wednesday also said the state’s data on its active caseload may be “overstated.” He did not explain exactly how the possible errors occurred or how they were discovered, saying the information had come to him within the last day.

“We’re digging deep into the numbers right now and we’re absolutely positive that if we are anything we have overstated the bad, meaning that we don’t have as much bad as what we thought we had,” Justice said.

At least 92 people in West Virginia have died and around 2,600 have tested positive, according to state health data.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.

