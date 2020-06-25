12,000 American flags to be placed at Virginia War Memorial

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) — Volunteers will be placing 12,000 American flags on the hillside near the Shrine of Memory at the Virginia War Memorial.

“These flags will honor the nearly 12,000 Virginia men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to our Commonwealth and our Nation from World War II to present day and whose names are etched in the walls of the Shrines at the Memorial,” a release said.

This is the second year for the display.

The flags should be in place by mid-to-late Friday morning and will remain on display through July 10.

