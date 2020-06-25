Advertisement

146th Kentucky Derby will be held with spectators

Flavien Prat celebrates after riding Country House to victory during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Flavien Prat celebrates after riding Country House to victory during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) (WILX)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) -The 146th running of the Kentucky Derby will have spectators, Churchill Downs announced on Thursday morning.

“We truly appreciate the leadership of the Governor of Kentucky, Andy Beshear, and all of the hard work, collaboration and guidance that state and local officials and public health experts have provided us to safely and responsibly host Kentucky Derby Week in September with spectators,” said Churchill Downs Racetrack President Kevin Flanery. “Our team is deeply committed to holding the very best Kentucky Derby ever, and we will take all necessary steps to protect the health and safety of all who attend and participate in the Derby. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have established a comprehensive set of operating procedures, which include a multitude of precautionary measures to be followed while fans are in attendance at our facility. We are determined to keep our customers, employees and communities as safe as we responsibly can.”

Some of the steps that will be taken to ensure guest and employee safety include:

  • Venue capacity reductions to limit overall crowd density, including general admission, outdoor reserved seating, premium dining and suites. More information on ticketing and seating areas will be released in the coming days and also will be sent directly to ticket holders.
  • Access throughout the facility will be severely limited.
  • Credentials for employees, media and guests will be reduced.
  • Barn area access will be restricted to essential personnel. Guests and parties in the barn area for morning workouts and during race days will be eliminated.
  • Changes in venue operations to limit person-to-person touchpoints.
  • Team member protocols established to protect employees and guests.
  • A revised Fan Code of Conduct that establishes expectations for guests coming to the Derby.
  • Guests will be consistently and frequently encouraged to wear a mask at all times unless seated in their reserved seat or venue. This includes when:
    • Riding on a shuttle
    • Traveling through the venue
    • Going to the restroom
    • Place an in-person wager
    • Purchasing food or beverages from a concession stand
    • Guests will be asked to wash their hands for 20 seconds or sanitize them frequently
    • Guests will be encouraged to socially distance themselves from others when possible.

Kentucky Derby Week will be held Sept. 1-5 with the Oaks on Friday, Sept. 4 and the Derby on Saturday Sept. 5.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

12,000 American flags to be placed at Virginia War Memorial

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
Volunteers will be placing 12,000 American flags on the hillside near the Shrine of Memory at the Virginia War Memorial.

State

Four charged with vandalism in connection with Defund the Police Rally in Charlottesville

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney announced on social media Thursday afternoon that four people have been charged with vandalism related to the Defund the Police Rally held last Sunday on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall.

State

Richmond City Councilors cite public safety concerns over new push to remove Monument Ave. statues

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
City councilors are concerned Confederate statues are becoming a public safety issue as protesters in the City of Richmond take matters into their own hands.

National Politics

House Democrats to approve police overhaul as Senate stalls

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
On the eve of the vote, President Donald Trump's administration signaled he would veto the bill. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has also said it will not pass the Republican-held chamber.

Local

Free COVID-19 testing scheduled for Rockingham County next week

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
A free drive-through COVID-19 testing center will make its way to Rockingham County next week.

Latest News

State

Virginia DMV extending validity of licenses and registrations even further

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
As the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) continues gradually reopening across Virginia, several more customer service centers, including in the Shenandoah Valley, will be opening back up next week.

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 1 hour ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

National

Dixie Chicks drop the ‘dixie’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KRISTIN M. HALL AP Entertainment Writer
The Chicks also released a new video for their new song, "March March" that features videos and images from the recent Black Lives Matter rallies.

Coronavirus

US health officials believe 20M Americans have had virus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER and MARILYNN MARCHIONE
Twenty million infections would mean about 6% of the nation’s 331 million people have been infected, leaving a majority of the population still susceptible to the virus.

Coronavirus

US virus cases near an all-time high as governors backtrack

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JENNIFER PELTZ and ELAINE KURTENBACH
While greatly expanded testing probably accounts for some of the increase, experts say other measures indicate the virus is making a comeback.

State

Gov. Northam announces Rent and Mortgage Relief Program

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer and Caleb Stewart
Governor Ralph North is scheduled to address Virginians on the latest COVID-19 response in the commonwealth at 2 p.m. on June 25.