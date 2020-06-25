Advertisement

3 N.C. officers fired for ‘hate-filled speech’ caught on patrol car video

Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - After an internal investigation, the Wilmington Police Department has fired three veteran officers for “hate-filled speech” that was caught on a patrol car camera, WECT reported.

Police Chief Donny Williams, during a Wednesday afternoon news conference, identified the officers as Officer James Gilmore, Cpl. Jesse Moore II and Officer Kevin Piner.

Williams said the investigation uncovered “extensive violations of the department’s manual of rules and policies which include the standard of conduct, criticism, and use of inappropriate language.”

The chief said the investigation began after a supervisor’s routine inspection of video from Piner’s in-car camera. A review of the footage showed two conversations between Piner and Gilmore, and Piner and Moore that contained “disrespectful language, hate-filled speech and referring to black people as the ‘n-word.’”

Results of the Wilmington Police Department’s internal investigation are below. WARNING: viewer discretion is advised.

According to the internal investigation documents provided by the WPD, in one of those conversations, Piner told Moore that he felt a civil war is coming and that he is “ready.” Piner mentioned to Moore that he was going to buy an assault rifle in a couple of weeks and that he felt martial law was coming.

“We are just gonna go out and start slaughtering them f****** n******. I can’t wait. God, I can’t wait,” Piner stated, according to the documents. Moore responded that he would not do that, while Piner stated “I’m ready.”

Piner then explained to Moore, the documents state, that the country needed a civil war to “wipe ‘em off the f****** map. That’ll put ‘em back about four or five generations,” Piner stated. Moore responded, “You’re crazy.”

Other recorded conversations also criticized the police chief, several Black officers within the department, individuals outside of the department, made negative comments about the Black Lives Matter protests and were critical of the police department’s response to those protests.

“[The conversations] were brutally offensive and deserved immediate attention,” Williams said. “When I first learned of these conversations, I was shocked, saddened and disgusted. There is no place for this behavior in our agency or our city, and it will not be tolerated.”

Williams said he will recommend the officers never be rehired by the city and will notify the N.C. Criminal Justice Training and Standards Commission about their behavior.

“This is the most exceptional and difficult case I have encountered in my career,” Williams said. “We must establish new reforms for policing here at home and in the country.”

The Wilmington Police Department will also consult with the District Attorney’s Office regarding their suitability as a witness, any bias they may have shown towards criminal defendants, and potential criminal charges, Williams said.

Wilmington City Council voted on Wednesday in a special meeting to release the video after listening to the recordings earlier in the week.

“Council voted unanimously today to give its full concurrence to release personnel information that is normally confidential, but in this case it is essential for the public to know so that the public can maintain its confidence in the city and our police department,” said Mayor Bill Saffo.

Councilman Clifford Barnett said he was shocked when he heard the recordings, but believes the council, police department and Williams did a great job of acting swiftly.

“We do understand that there are some negative-thinking people who are in the police department,” said Barnett. “We understand that. What we hope to do and hopefully this will send that message: If you’re there, you’re going to get out.”

Copyright 2020 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

12,000 American flags to be placed at Virginia War Memorial

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
Volunteers will be placing 12,000 American flags on the hillside near the Shrine of Memory at the Virginia War Memorial.

State

Four charged with vandalism in connection with Defund the Police Rally in Charlottesville

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney announced on social media Thursday afternoon that four people have been charged with vandalism related to the Defund the Police Rally held last Sunday on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall.

State

Richmond City Councilors cite public safety concerns over new push to remove Monument Ave. statues

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
City councilors are concerned Confederate statues are becoming a public safety issue as protesters in the City of Richmond take matters into their own hands.

Coronavirus

Trump administration supports another set of coronavirus stimulus payments

Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Trump administration is open to a second round of stimulus payments.

Coronavirus

Mnuchin says next stimulus bill will be 'much more targeted'

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
The Trump administration is open to a second round of stimulus payments

Latest News

National Politics

House Democrats to approve police overhaul as Senate stalls

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
On the eve of the vote, President Donald Trump's administration signaled he would veto the bill. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has also said it will not pass the Republican-held chamber.

Local

Free COVID-19 testing scheduled for Rockingham County next week

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
A free drive-through COVID-19 testing center will make its way to Rockingham County next week.

State

Virginia DMV extending validity of licenses and registrations even further

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
As the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) continues gradually reopening across Virginia, several more customer service centers, including in the Shenandoah Valley, will be opening back up next week.

National

Police save man trapped in raging waters in Conn.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Police save man trapped in raging waters in Connecticut.

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 1 hour ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

National

Dixie Chicks drop the ‘dixie’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KRISTIN M. HALL AP Entertainment Writer
The Chicks also released a new video for their new song, "March March" that features videos and images from the recent Black Lives Matter rallies.