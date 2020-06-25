70 Roanoke COVID cases linked to Myrtle Beach; 59,946 cases reported in VA

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 59,946 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Thursday morning. That’s up from 59,514 cases reported Wednesday, a 432-case increase.

VDH says about 70 COVID-19 cases in Roanoke are associated with Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, now a hot spot for coronavirus. That’s up from 47 Wednesday.

2,562 of the overall cases are considered “probable”.

There are 1,675 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 1,661 reported Wednesday, and there have been 5,995 hospitalizations. 590,404 tests have been conducted, with a 6% positive rate over the last week. That’s down from the 6.2% rate reported Wednesday.

The number of deaths does not reflect two cases reported in Patrick County late Thursday morning.

During Tuesday’s briefing, Governor Northam announced with the testing percentage continuing to drop, Phase 3 of reopening Virginia’s economy will get underway July 1.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Governor Northam held a briefing Thursday to go over the latest numbers. You can watch it on the governor’s Facebook page. He said there will be no more news conferences on a regular basis; from now on he will only hold them if events warrant. Early in the COVID-10 pandemic, he held them daily, and scaled back gradually to twice a week.

