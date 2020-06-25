Shenandoah County supervisors pass resolution for continued support of Black lives

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Earlier this month the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution, to let the community know they will continue to support African-Americans in the community.

On June 9, county supervisor Karl Roulston presented a resolution following protests and gatherings over the weekend before. The resolution condemns violence on Black individuals and reiterated the belief that every black person is entitled to every social, economic and political opportunity.

“We collectively as a community endorse this resolution because we do not condone and we indeed condemn racism in Shenandoah County,” Roulston said.

During the public commenting period there was support for the resolution but some did not like the way the document was written.

“I would like the BOS not to support the resolution as put forward for Black Lives Matter, not because Black lives don’t matter but because all races lives matter,” one comment read.

Roulston said the document is more in line with the Black Lives Matter movement and not the organization itself.

The resolution passed unanimously on that Tuesday night and Roulston said he can see where many have concerns at but once Black lives matter then all lives can begin to matter too.

“Saying all lives matter, it’s like going to a fundraiser for breast cancer and somebody saying well all cancer matters. Well yes of course it does, but this is a fundraiser to bring awareness to breast cancer.”

Earlier this month five people in Shenandoah County were charged with a hate crime after allegedly assaulting a Black pastor in Edinburg.

Roulston said the community still has room for improvement but this resolution is a step in the right direction.

“I think it was eye-opening to some folks who say they’ve lived here for 45 years and never seen any racism,” Roulston said. “I mean really open your eyes and look. there are things going on that we can do better about.”

The document was never intended to be an attack on local law enforcement

He said events that have happened across the country as well led to the resolution being created and hopes it starts to create a dialogue in the community.

