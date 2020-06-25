Advertisement

Calls grow for investigation into death of Colo. man in police custody

Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Colo. (KCNC/CNN) -- A Colorado group is planning a rally for a 23-year-old man who died in police custody last year.

They are calling for Elijah McClain’s case to be reopened and for the officers and paramedics involved to face charges.

McClain died in August after he was taken to the ground by police, placed in a chokehold and given ketamine. He had been walking home when someone called 911 to report a man wearing a mask and acting odd.

McClain was not armed, nor had he committed a crime.

“I’m surprised how long it has taken for the world to take notice of this case,” said Mari Newman, the McClain family’s attorney.

Newman says millions have now heard McClain’s story, and the case is finally getting national, and international, attention.

“It’s very disappointing that it took the murder of somebody all the way across the country for people here in Colorado to finally take notice,” Newman said. “But it’s happening.”

McClain’s story has been shared as far as Portugal and even celebrities are now calling for further action.

“It shouldn’t take millions of people signing a petition, and it shouldn’t take international media attention, for elected official to do their jobs,” Newman said.

While the family wants charges against the officers, they hope the public will remember McClain as a kind young man who would play his violin for animals waiting to be adopted.

“He was an angel among humans,” Newman said. “… The public sees through that effort to avoid accountability and is now standing up and saying Aurora needs to take responsibility and do what is right.”

Aurora’s Public Safety, Courts and Civil Service Policy Committee sent a letter Wednesday to the city manager asking for an investigation.

Copyright 2020 KCNC via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

12,000 American flags to be placed at Virginia War Memorial

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
Volunteers will be placing 12,000 American flags on the hillside near the Shrine of Memory at the Virginia War Memorial.

State

Four charged with vandalism in connection with Defund the Police Rally in Charlottesville

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney announced on social media Thursday afternoon that four people have been charged with vandalism related to the Defund the Police Rally held last Sunday on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall.

State

Richmond City Councilors cite public safety concerns over new push to remove Monument Ave. statues

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
City councilors are concerned Confederate statues are becoming a public safety issue as protesters in the City of Richmond take matters into their own hands.

Coronavirus

Trump administration supports another set of coronavirus stimulus payments

Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Trump administration is open to a second round of stimulus payments.

Coronavirus

Mnuchin says next stimulus bill will be 'much more targeted'

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
The Trump administration is open to a second round of stimulus payments

Latest News

National Politics

House Democrats to approve police overhaul as Senate stalls

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
On the eve of the vote, President Donald Trump's administration signaled he would veto the bill. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has also said it will not pass the Republican-held chamber.

Local

Free COVID-19 testing scheduled for Rockingham County next week

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
A free drive-through COVID-19 testing center will make its way to Rockingham County next week.

State

Virginia DMV extending validity of licenses and registrations even further

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
As the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) continues gradually reopening across Virginia, several more customer service centers, including in the Shenandoah Valley, will be opening back up next week.

National

Police save man trapped in raging waters in Conn.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Police save man trapped in raging waters in Connecticut.

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 1 hour ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

National

Dixie Chicks drop the ‘dixie’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KRISTIN M. HALL AP Entertainment Writer
The Chicks also released a new video for their new song, "March March" that features videos and images from the recent Black Lives Matter rallies.