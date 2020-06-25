I-81 North reopen and traffic clear after crashes in Shenandoah County

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) —

UPDATE (5:15 p.m.):

According to VDOT, all lanes of Interstate 81 are once again open in Shenandoah County after a series of crashes on Thursday afternoon caused miles of delays.

Backups have cleared and traffic is moving normally again.

UPDATE (4:10 p.m.):

The initial crash scene that closed the northbound side of Interstate 81 at mile marker 276 on Thursday afternoon has cleared, with lanes reopen, but a crash that happened during the course of backups remains.

The northbound right lane and right shoulder are closed at mile marker 271.5, about two miles south of Exist 273.

As of 4:10 p.m., backups from that scene stretch back at least three miles.

Drivers heading north on Interstate 81 should be prepared for major delays in Shenandoah County between Mount Jackson and Edinburg.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), a multi-vehicle crash has closed the northbound left shoulder, left lane, and right lane at mile marker 276 on Thursday afternoon.

As of 3:20 p.m., backups from the scene stretched at least five miles. There’s no estimate on when the scene will be cleared.

Additional congestion can be expected on Route 11 as drivers leave the interstate to search for detours.

