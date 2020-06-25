Dukes land commitment from Class of 2021 offensive lineman

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team picked up a commitment from a Class of 2021 offensive lineman Thursday evening.

Jaelin Montgomery announced his decision to join JMU with a post on Twitter. He’s an in-state recruit from Prince George High School. Montgomery is listed at 6′4″, 310 pounds.

According to Rivals, a recruiting service, Montgomery chose the Dukes overs offers from a number of schools including ECU, Liberty, Villanova, Towson, and New Hampshire. Montgomery is JMU’s eighth commit in the Class of 2021, according to Rivals.

